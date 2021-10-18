AAA: Florida Drivers Could Face Another Round Of Rising Gas Prices

Florida gas prices are slightly higher than a week ago. The state average of $3.18 per gallon is a half-cent more than this time last week.

Although gas prices held relatively steady last week, another increase could be on the way. Crude and gasoline futures prices rose again last week, setting new 2021 highs. The price of U.S. crude increased 4% last week. Friday‘s settlement of $82.28 per barrel was $3 per barrel more than the week before. Meanwhile gasoline futures prices increased 12 cents on the NYMEX. Wholesale gasoline prices reached a level that – if sustained – could drag the state average above $3.20 per gallon.

“It appears the pain at the pump is going to get worse before it gets better,” said Mark Jenkins spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Florida drivers are likely to face another round of rising prices, as global supply concerns keep upward pressure on the price of crude. It’s unclear when the relief at the pump will come, but these elevated prices at the pump are likely to linger through the winter months.”

The reason prices keep rising (and could remain elevated through the winter) is due to a natural gas shortage affecting Asia and Europe. Because of that shortage, natural gas prices have skyrocketed in those continents, forcing their countries to turn to what was already an extremely tight crude oil market for electricity and heating.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.35), Panama City ($3.23), Fort Lauderdale ($3.22)

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($3.10), Jacksonville ($3.12), Orlando ($3.13), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($3.14)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Consider paying cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

in your vehicle. Drive conservatively . Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy. Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell. Click here for more information.

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.319 $3.314 $3.269 $3.194 $2.172 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $3.179 $3.179 $3.174 $3.100 $2.129 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $3.153 $3.144 $3.063 $2.978 $2.005 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

Source: News release