A Warm Tuesday With A Gusty Florida Breeze

Tuesday features plenty of sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 80s.

St. Patrick’s Day will start with some patchy early fog near the Gulf coast and well inland. Then the luck of the Irish will be with us as we enjoy a sunny and dry day. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will be sunny with a warm and gusty breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see showers working their way from west to east during the day. Look for a mix of sun and clouds and a building breeze as a front moves in. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds as cooler air settles in. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s.