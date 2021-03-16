Home Weather A Warm Tuesday With A Gusty Florida Breeze

A Warm Tuesday With A Gusty Florida Breeze

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday features plenty of sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches.    Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 80s.

St. Patrick’s Day will start with some patchy early fog near the Gulf coast and well inland.  Then the luck of the Irish will be with us as we enjoy a sunny and dry day.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will be sunny with a warm and gusty breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see showers working their way from west to east during the day.  Look for a mix of sun and clouds and a building breeze as a front moves in.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds as cooler air settles in.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

