A Taste Of Autumn In Florida As The Tropics Heat Up

Monday features a taste of autumn in South Florida, with sunny skies and much lower humidity. Look for a sometimes gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be another pleasant day with lots of sun and a nice ocean breeze. Look for gusts at times near the Atlantic coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will see the return of more moisture, so look for plenty of sun but some showers and maybe a stray storm during the mid to late afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature good sun, a brisk ocean breeze, and passing showers with maybe a storm in spots. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and showers around South Florida, with breezy conditions in the east coast metro area. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Sam has weakened slightly but remains a powerful major hurricane. At 5 am, Sam was located near 15.2 North, 51.4 West, about 800 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Maximum sustained winds were 130 miles per hour, and Sam was moving northwest at 8 miles per hour. Sam poses a threat to Bermuda late in the week.

Elsewhere, the remnants of Peter have a medium chance of redeveloping in the central Atlantic during the next day or two. A wave is emerging into the eastern Atlantic, and it has a high chance of becoming a depression during the next five days. And a low is forming in the tropical Atlantic, east of Sam but west of the wave in the eastern Atlantic. This feature has a high chance of developing during the next five days.