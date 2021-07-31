A Sweltering Saturday For Florida

Saturday features lots of hot sun and some showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid-90s — but it will feel like the triple digits, so drink plenty of water and stay inside during the midday hours.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will begin the month of August with hot sun and some mid to late afternoon showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies with mid-afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see some showers and storms alternating with lots of sun. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s again.

It’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic as July ends and August begins.