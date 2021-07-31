Home Weather A Sweltering Saturday For Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features lots of hot sun and some showers and storms in the afternoon.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid-90s — but it will feel like the triple digits, so drink plenty of water and stay inside during the midday hours.

Sunday will begin the month of August with hot sun and some mid to late afternoon showers and storms.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies with mid-afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see some showers and storms alternating with lots of sun.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s again.

It’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic as July ends and August begins.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

