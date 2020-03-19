A Step-by-Step Guide: Buying a CBD product

The benefits that cannabis provides are making people bewildered all over the world. The popularity of this plant, usually used as a supplement, can range from easing back pain to managing epilepsy. Current researches are taking the medical industry by storm on a daily basis and have influenced many governments to legalize cannabis. Naturally, this has also driven a growing assortment of brands and product lines available on the market.

Consequently, buying CBD oil-based products has never been more complicated, simply because reliable information is often scattered across the web. Moreover, not all CBD products are created equal, and it is not always easy to find the best CBD oil for your money and your personal needs.

To help you out, in this article, we provide you with all the essential information on CBD oil you need to know before you make your purchase.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of over 80 different cannabinoids found in the resinous flower of Cannabis. It is most often extracted from the hemp plant, since it is present in it in a significantly higher percentage, compared to marijuana. Due to its crucial therapeutic attributes, CBD, together with delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), is one of the most studied cannabis compounds.

However, unlike THC, CBD does not make a person feel intoxicated. The science behind this implies that CBD and THC act in different ways and on different receptors in the brain and body.

What are CBD’s health benefits?

A 2017 massive report released by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) helps us see what we know so far about this miraculous plant. According to this report, cannabidiol is a viable treatment option for controlling epileptic seizures, managing chronic pain, treating muscle spasms related to multiple sclerosis, preventing or treating nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy.

According to other research studies and users reports, CBD also helps in achieving homeostasis, reducing inflammation, decreasing blood pressure, and relieving pain. Furthermore, for many people, CBD is considered as a viable alternative approach in treating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety disorders, insomnia, and treating opioid addiction.

A 2018 review issued in Cancer Medicine, highlighted that a range of studies on CBD had demonstrated its anticancer applications. Namely, CBD can influence tumor angiogenesis, thus helping to slow or cease tumor growth.

How does CBD work?

The cannabis plant is incredibly complex. It contains over 400 chemical entities, and all have not been entirely researched by medical science. Yet, what we know is that the human body has its system responsible for managing our immune system, our sleep patterns, our mood, and how we experience pain and inflammation. This system, called the endocannabinoid system (ECS), deals with the cannabinoids naturally produced by our bodies. This quite complex task is done via two types of cannabinoid receptors – CB1 receptors (placed in the brain and nervous system) and CB2 receptors (found in the immune system).

And while THC affects your brain’s endocannabinoid receptors (resulting in the high feeling), CBD does not attach directly to the receptors. Instead, it influences your body to use its natural supply of cannabinoids more effectively. It can inhibit or activate compounds in the ECS, which in turn may impact the amount of pain you feel or limit inflammation in the brain and nervous system.

How is CBD made?

CBD is obtained from hemp plants, which are now widely cultivated for this particular purpose. Different methods of extracting CBD from plants can be used. Depending on the technique, highly different end products can be produced. The most used extraction methods are solvent extraction, the olive oil extraction process, and the CO2 method of extracting. Company producers prefer CO2 extraction since they consistently produce the highest quality concentration of CBD and it is one of the safest extraction methods, leaving no toxic residue.

CBD products

CBD-based products come in a variety of shapes and sizes. CBD is most often infused into CBD oil concentrates, isolates, CBD capsules, edibles, tinctures, vape oils, CBD skin and hair products, but also CBD pet products. In what form you will use it mostly depends on why you need CBD. If you want to take advantage of the benefits of CBD oil for your whole body, choose a CBD oil concentrate, liquid, tincture, vape, or CBD capsules.

These are absorbed internally and spread through the body in the bloodstream. On the other hand, if you want to use CBD oil on your hair and skin, then you should choose topical products, including CBD salve, shampoo, conditioner, or body lotion. With these products, CBD is absorbed by the skin and hair follicles; hence, CBD benefits are focused on where the topical is applied.

CBD oil labeling

When it comes to labeling on CBD products, this is what you need to understand. Know that in the U.S., hemp-derived CBD is legal in all 50 states. Still, CBD derived from marijuana is not legal, federally. Products are not allowed to have more than 0.3 percent THC, which is why most products contain less THC. That said, when buying products containing CBD, read the ingredients on the labels to ensure that CBD (or Cannabidiol, or “Phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) hemp”) is listed.

Importantly, pay close attention to the amount, typically presented in milligrams. Also, for personal and legal purposes, be sure to know if the product contains any THC. Learn about what extraction method was used to extract CBD from the Hemp plant. Keep in mind that CO2 extraction is free of harmful solvents and uses a gentle, low temperature, alcohol-free process that generates the purest form of CBD Oil.

Always check COAs (Certificate of Analysis) and lab test results to make sure they can back up the company’s claims. Again, learn about the company, its reputation, and its return policy. You want to give your money for a safe and credible product. To make the search easier, choose hemp products certified as organic or eco-farmed. Make sure the company of your choice can answer any questions or concerns you have about their products. If possible, look for information where the Hemp plant was grown. Now that Hemp is becoming more mainstream, many farmers in the U.S. are finding it challenging to keep up with demand.

To keep supply rolling and keep costs down, many manufacturers and brands start sourcing from outside the U.S. Last, but not least, do your research.