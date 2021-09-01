Near Record Heat, Stormy Afternoon For Florida; Keeping An Eye On The Tropics

Wednesday kicks off the month of September with plenty of hot sun and showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Some locations in Miami-Dade and Broward could see very heavy rain and localized flooding. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 90s in the east coast metro area, and some locations could tie their records for the day. Highs along the Gulf coast will be near 90 degrees, but it will be very sticky.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers, with a few storms at times. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, that disturbance in the far eastern Atlantic is now Tropical Storm Larry. At 5 am Wednesday, Larry was located near 12.3 North, 24.8 West, about 175 miles south of the Cape Verde Islands. Maximum sustained winds were 45 miles per hour, and Larry was moving west at 20 miles per hour. Larry is expected to become a hurricane on Thursday and reach major hurricane status this weekend. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Tropical Depression Ida is expected to become extratropical on Wednesday, but it continues to dump flooding rain as it moves into the Mid-Atlantic region. .At 5am, Ida was located about 135 miles west of Roanoke, Virginia. Maximum sustained winds were 30 miles per hour, and Ida was moving northeast at 24 miles per hour. Flood watches are in effect for the Mid-Atlantic states, wouthern New York, and southern New England.

Tropical Depression Kate is still holding on in the central Atlantic. At 5 am, Kate was located about 895 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands. Maximum sustained winds were 35 miles per hour, and Kate was moving north-northwest at 9 miles per hour. Kate is likely to become a remnant low on Friday.

Elsewhere, a low in the southwestern Caribbean has a low chance of becoming a depression during the next five days as it approaches the coast of Central America — but it will bring very heavy rain to the region.