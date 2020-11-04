A Simple Guide for Realtors Who Want To Build Relationships

As a real estate agent, your success depends heavily on the relationship you have with your clients. Satisfied clients will give excellent testimonials and help you expand your business. Your quality service skills will strengthen your relationships with clients in the community you serve.

So how do you boost your business relationships as a realtor? Here is a simple guide for building client relationships as a real estate agent.

1. Stay connected via social media

In today’s digital world, what’s a better way to engage with your customers than to be on the platforms they most frequent? Social media has made a major shift in the real estate industry. As a realtor, you might want to use different social media platforms to stay connected with your customers.

You can engage with your younger customers on platforms like Snapchat and Instagram. Facebook and LinkedIn cater more to the older audience. Like their posts and comment on some of them.

If they are involved in the community, share their posts with your followers and friends. No matter the platform you use, keep it professional.

2. Invite them to client events

Client appreciation events are profoundly significant in a successful real estate business. These are events a realtor organizes that are beneficial to those who attend and provide an opportunity to gain referrals. During these parties, avoid discussing business unless you’re specifically asked.

If you manage them right and consistently, you will experience a significant increase in referral and repeat business. Some agents organize two events a year, whereas others organize one every two months. The more events you put on, the more you will meet potential customers.

Plan well in advance; pick the dates at the beginning of the year, etc. After all, customers love to feel appreciated, and it builds strong customer relationships.

Invite them to these events so they can share their experience with you as their realtor. You can hold the events annually for phenomenal results. It may be hectic to pull off, but it will pay off in business and relationships.

3. Send Direct Mail Postcards

It is good practice for a realtor to inform your target audience every time a home you sell gets listed and sold. The best way to do this is by sending realtor direct mail postcards to your audience.

Tips for sending postcards include:

1) Send during the holidays

People are more receptive to marketing during the holidays. In real estate, timing is key. Send realtor direct mail postcards during holidays, informing people that you’re a competent real estate agent in the locality.

2) Design an ideal frequency

You don’t want to annoy, nor do you want to avoid your target audience. Develop a direct mail frequency, ideally, once a month.

Wise Pelican offers excellent direct mail postcards that are effective and creative. Their simple propriety tracking system also allows you to track the postcards as they go through the USPS system. Besides, they can customize the postcards to suit your real estate brand and image.

4. Be a valuable source of information for your clients

A real estate agent’s relationship with a client depends heavily on their communication. When good communication is lacking, your clients will withdraw from you. As an estate agent, your clients rely on you to make informed decisions, so you must guarantee positive feedback.

A real estate agent must always be at their client’s call should they ask for help. For example, if they need repairs on their home, refer them to a trusted vendor.

Some clients will call their realtor’s before they do any work in their house. Whether it’s solar panel installation, paint colors, or refinance materials queries. Let your clients know that you’re there for them. Listen to them and offer help whichever way you can.

The more value you offer, the more a customer will trust and be loyal to you. They will consequently refer to their family and friends to you as well.

In real estate, a quality relationship with your clients is key to staying on top of the game. Getting the job done alone is not enough. Genuine care and attentiveness to client needs go a long way.

Engaging with them on social media, inviting them to client events, offering them valuable information, and sending Direct Mail Postcards are a few ways to maintain good business relationships in the real estate industry.