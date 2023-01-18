Home Weather A Seasonably Cool Start, Followed By Plenty Of Sun With A Few...

A Seasonably Cool Start, Followed By Plenty Of Sun With A Few Clouds

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
January 18 2023 weather

Cool Morning, Then Plenty of Sun

Wednesday features a cool start, followed by plenty of sun with a few clouds at times.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will bring morning lows in the 60s.  We’ll see good sun and a few clouds on a warm breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies around South Florida.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be on the cloudy side, but some sun will break through at times.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies and breezy conditions.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

