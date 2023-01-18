A Seasonably Cool Start, Followed By Plenty Of Sun With A Few Clouds

A Seasonably Cool Start, Followed By Plenty Of Sun With A Few...

Cool Morning, Then Plenty of Sun

Wednesday features a cool start, followed by plenty of sun with a few clouds at times. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will bring morning lows in the 60s. We’ll see good sun and a few clouds on a warm breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies around South Florida. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be on the cloudy side, but some sun will break through at times. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.