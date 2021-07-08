A Return To Summer Heat And Storms For Florida

Thursday features good sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. Showers and storms will pop up during the afternoon. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at South Florida’s beaches. Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees.

Friday will bring lots of sun, a few clouds, and periods of showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will be another day of mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will feature plenty of sun, a few clouds, and passing showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for the usual summer mix of sun, a few clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s again.

Here are the 48-hour rainfall totals for Tropical Storm #Elsa across South Florida. Widespread rainfall amounts of 4 to 5 inches were observed across Coastal SW Florida, with isolated amounts of 6 to 8 inches.

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Taylor County in the Big Bend area of Florida at midday on Wednesday. At that time, maximum sustained winds were 65 miles per hour. Elsa was moving north at 14 miles per hour. Elsa is forecast to move through the southeast and mid-Atlantic states as a depression on Thursday, reaching New England as a tropical storm on Friday.