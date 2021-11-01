A Quick Way To Increase Your Homes Valuation Through DIY Projects

The real estate market is busy, and many people are considering putting their homes for sale. If this is you, and you are looking for ways to increase your home’s value through DIY projects, you’ve landed in the right place! Below is a list of tried and true ideas that will help increase the value of your home.

Declutter

This is the very first thing you’ll want to do when getting your home ready for sale. When a space is decluttered, it gives off the impression that your home has been well cared for. This is something homebuyers look for when they’re searching for a new place to call home.

Pro-Tips: Decluttering can be an overwhelming and stressful time.

Start small, like in a closet or bathroom, and only focus on that space. This will give you the momentum to tackle bigger rooms.

While focused on decluttering, keep this in mind: The less there is in a room, the bigger the room feels! Think of it as you’re visually increasing the square footage of your home. No, technically you’re not adding square footage, but you sure can make it appear that way!

Remove Popcorn Ceiling

Popcorn ceilings are primarily found in homes built from the 1930s to 1990s and will instantly make a home look dated. There are some iconic looks from the past that have remained stylish, but popcorn ceilings aren’t one of them. Removing the popcorn makes your home more attractive, which instantly adds value.

You can hire someone to remove the popcorn, or DIY and save some money! You will want to do your research to find the best way to remove the popcorn before scrapping away at your ceiling. You will also want to know the safety aspect of removing the popcorn because of dust and the possible use of asbestos (especially if your home was built before 1978).

Add a Fresh Coat of Paint

This is another big DIY project. If you feel this project is too much, you can always hire a professional, but this is something you can still easily do yourself!

A freshly painted room helps a space feel clean. Buyers want to know a home is well-kept and if the walls are clean-looking, it will help give the impression they’re looking for.

Try not to think too much about which colors to choose. We suggest going simple and keeping the same colors throughout the home. Look at the colors in the flooring, backsplash, countertops, or cabinets to find inspiration for a light neutral color, so the home will appeal to most buyers.

Update and Add Lighting

When a space is brighter, it’s more inviting and gives the appearance that it’s bigger. This is an area where even a little can go a long way. There are many ways to add and update lighting. Depending on your lighting situation will determine which options are best. Let’s take a look at what you can do to make the lighting in your home appeal to potential buyers:

Clean existing lights. It’s very common for bugs to get in light fixtures. If the bugs aren’t cleaned out regularly, they can collect and actually make your light not shine as bright (especially exterior lights).

Remove curtains. By removing the curtains, it allows the windows to let in more sunlight, which instantly makes the house seem bigger without spending money on adding additional lights!

Replace Door and Cabinet Knobs and Drawer Pulls

If the knobs and pulls around your home are outdated, replacing them with hardware that has more modern and neutral designs will give the appearance of the home being with the times

Add Low-Maintenance Landscaping

First impressions are everything, so you will want to put effort into your home’s curb appeal. If a home is lacking a landscape, it will appear boring and unimpressive. Think of the landscape as the finishing touches that make a home’s exterior complete.

You want a potential homebuyer to drive up and be wowed by your home. They may not realize it’s the landscaping that showcases the exterior’s features, but they will appreciate it nonetheless.

Pro-Tips: You want the yard to appear as if it’s easy to take care of. When designing your landscape, use low-maintenance plants.

DIY Projects to Increase the Value of your Home

These are a few very powerful, yet minimal changes you can make that can add value to your home. Do all of them, or just a few will be up to you. Not all homes require as much work to potentially increase the value, but some do.