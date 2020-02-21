A Quick Guide For Your First Trip To Spain

Coastlines as far as the eye can see, beautiful weather (practically) all year round, friendly, relaxed people, and delicious food and great wine… there’s really a lot to love about Spain and always more to discover.

Useful facts to know about Spain

Currency: Euros

Language: Spanish (although Catalan is the primary language in Barcelona, you’ll be fine with Spanish or English in the tourist spots)

Time zone: GMT+1

Population: 46 million

Location: Southern Europe

Must-try food: Paella

Must-try beer: Estrella

While it’s true that the weather will vary quite a lot depending on which part of Spain you’re in, you can expect a lot of warm sunshine if you’re traveling in spring or summer. Winter can get stormy and slightly cold, but you can definitely pack light and leave any strong wet weather gear at home if you’re traveling in the warmer months. In Barcelona, for example, expect average high temperatures of around 82°F in July and 57°F in January.

It’s fair to say that if you’re taking a vacation to Spain, you’re going there for either the island life or city life. Spain boasts several gorgeous islands, including Majorca, Ibiza, Tenerife, and many more. The cities are special and enjoyable in their own way, with Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia all attracting visitors for different reasons. There’s something for everyone, too, as you’ll find couples, families, solo travelers, and the odd group of bachelor and bachelorette parties all wanting to experience Spain in their distinctive ways. Prices of accommodation and flights will vary depending on the season as normal, but it’s possible to find cheap travel to Spain if you know where to look online.

The islands

For pure sun, white beaches, crystal clear water, and a lot of adventure, then it’s hard to beat the islands of Spain. Varied and numerous, the Spanish islands come in all shapes and sizes. Ibiza is famous for its nightclub and party scene, Tenerife provides you with hiking, waterskiing, surfing, and diving opportunities, and Majorca is perfect for relaxing beach resorts, biking trails, and world-class restaurants. There’s a lot to discover on every island and even the smaller ones can pack a punch and deliver an unforgettable vacation.

The cities

For first-timers to Spain, you really can’t go wrong with Barcelona. A city that knows full well how attractive it is, Barcelona doesn’t care to hide its best sites. With some of the most unique architecture in the world, primarily due to the genius Antoni Gaudi, Barcelona is packed with must-see sites and attractions like Sagrada Familia, Park Güell, Casa Batlló, Font Màgica, Camp Nou (the arena of Barcelona’s famous soccer club) and not forgetting the epic beaches.

Madrid and Valencia certainly have their own charm and tourist sites. Madrid, being the capital city, has the incredible Palacio Real, which has housed Spain’s royal family for hundreds of years. Plaza Mayor, Retiro Park and dozens of great museums and art galleries are also worth a look.

For Valencia, you’ve got a lot of beaches to choose from! But aside from the great weather, Valencia is a good size for families and you can get around without confusing train networks. The City of Arts and Science is a one-of-a-kind piece of architecture and is stunning during night or day.

Spain has a lot to offer tourists of any age and its citizens are welcoming and inviting. Try their language as much as you can, take some sunblock and a hat, and enjoy a peaceful vacation!