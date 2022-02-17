A Guide to Deep Sea Fishing in Fort Lauderdale

It’s safe to say that Fort Lauderdale is the jewel in the crown of Florida’s Gold Coast. It boasts over 300 miles of waterfront, with 23 of those miles belonging to stunning white sandy beaches. Life really does revolve around the ocean here. It’s often known as the “Venice of Florida,” thanks to the multitude of canals that run through the city. Today, however, we’re here to talk about the incredible deep sea fishing in Fort Lauderdale!

A deep sea fishing trip here is notable for one main reason. It has easy access to the Gulf Stream, which runs right past Fort Lauderdale. This warm, swift Atlantic current holds a whopping number of big game fish, all within 10 miles of shore. Unlike many other deep sea fishing excursions, Fort Lauderdale’s close proximity to the Gulf Stream means you can hit deep waters without having to travel far at all.

World-famous deep sea fish, reduced travel time, and plenty of beachfronts to explore? We’re in! Before you head out on your Fort Lauderdale deep sea fishing adventure, you probably want to know a little more about what you can catch, where you should go, and how to cast a line. We’ve got you covered. Let’s dive in…

Top Deep Sea Fishing Targets in Fort Lauderdale

You’ll find a wealth of envy-inducing big game fish here. Whether your idea of deep sea fishing involves battling mighty Billfish or plumbing the depths of the reefs for tasty bottom fish, you’ll find it here for the taking. Let’s take a closer look at what’s in store!

Mahi Mahi

These fish are one of the most popular big game targets around – not just in Fort Lauderdale, not just in Florida, but across the globe! It’s easy to understand why anglers love targeting this beauty. Not only do Mahi Mahi look fantastic, with shimmering yellow-green scales, but they also put up a hard fight.

If your dream deep sea adventure involves acrobatic displays, fast runs, and plenty of rod-bending action, make Mahi Mahi top of your target list.

Mahi Mahi can be found in Fort Lauderdale’s waters year-round, but are most abundant during the spring and summer months. May to August are especially popular months to target these fish. You can soak up some of that famous Floridian sunshine at the same time.

Wahoo

Where you find Mahi Mahi, you’ll often find Wahoo. While they don’t quite have the same starry reputation as their more colorful cousins, we think “the nation’s favorite bycatch” have plenty to offer deep sea anglers!

They’re among the fastest fish species in the ocean, for starters. Finding one at the end of your line means you’re in for scorching runs and plenty of reel-screaming action.

You can target these speedsters year-round. However, Fort Lauderdale’s winter Wahoo are the stuff of legend, so your best bet when it comes to hooking a trophy is during the colder months. The majority of fish are hooked from January–March using live bait. Many local anglers choose to implement a slightly unusual technique – kite fishing! But more on that later.

Billfish

If there’s one family of fish that Florida is famous for, it has to be Billfish. And Fort Lauderdale is no different! Boasting Blue and White Marlin, Sailfish, and Swordfish, the deep waters that lie off the coast of this city offer up ample angling action. Sailfish start off the year, biting like crazy in January, and you’ll find Swordfish lurking at the bottom of the ocean.

If it’s a Marlin chase you’re after, the appearance of both Black and White varieties matches up with Fort Lauderdale’s seasons. The fishing gets seriously hot in the summer months, as the weather heats up. What makes going after Billfish in Fort Lauderdale so special is, again, the speedy travel time.

The chance of battling it out against Marlin, Sailfish, and even Swordfish, all within one day and a short distance from shore? Simply unbeatable.