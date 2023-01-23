A Day Filled With Sun, Clouds, And Showers

Sun, Clouds, and Showers

Monday starts with some patchy fog near the Gulf coast and in the interior. Then the day features sun, clouds, and showers as a weak front moves into South Florida. Look for the bulk of the showers in the western part of South Florida. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk along the Gulf coast. Highs on Monday will reach the mid 80s in the east coast metro area but top out in the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with just a leftover shower in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature a strong and gusty breeze as a stronger front approaches. Look for good sun and some clouds as well. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers as the front moves through South Florida. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for a chilly morning, with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. The day will see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Friday will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.