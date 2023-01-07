Home Weather A Cool Start Followed By Lots Of Sun – And A Few Clouds...

A Cool Start Followed By Lots Of Sun – And A Few Clouds At Times

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Seasonably Sunny
Saturday features a cool start, followed by lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  Look for a gusty breeze near the Gulf coast.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be in the seasonable upper 70s.

Sunday will bring another cool morning, with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s.  Then we’ll see good sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area and sunny skies along the Gulf coast.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds, but the east coast metro area will also see a few morning and midday showers.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies around South Florida.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun with a few clouds.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

