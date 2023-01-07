Saturday features a cool start, followed by lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Look for a gusty breeze near the Gulf coast. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the seasonable upper 70s.

Sunday will bring another cool morning, with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Then we’ll see good sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area and sunny skies along the Gulf coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds, but the east coast metro area will also see a few morning and midday showers. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies around South Florida. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun with a few clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.