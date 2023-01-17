Home Weather A Cool Morning With A Rebound Of Sun

A Cool Morning With A Rebound Of Sun

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Feeling More Like South Florida

Tuesday features a cool morning, but temperatures will rebound nicely, thanks to lots of sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward.  Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.  The day will be on the sunny side, with just a few clouds around.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s, but a few east coast metro locations will reach 80 degrees.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies and a warm breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see lots of sun with some clouds as well.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for more clouds than sun.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast again.

Finally, a note about a low that the National Hurricane Center is watching.  It’s a few hundred miles off the northeast U.S. coast and looks ominous in satellite images — but the low is embedded in a cold air mass and is not expected to develop subtropical characteristics.  It’s unusual for January, but not unheard of.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

