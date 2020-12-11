A complete Guide to Online Betting in India

Sports betting creates extra energy for sports enthusiasts. Before further proceeding, one should know what sports betting is and tips for sports betting in India.

Types of Sports Betting

Straight Bets:

The most common and easy bet is straight betting. It is common in games like cricket, football, hockey, etc. In this type of betting, you choose your favorite team and its winning points. The selected team should win the game with targeted points. If the match is drawn, then the gambling money is refunded to both candidates.

Total Line Benefits:

In this kind of betting, you set the score of the teams. The wagers are placed for under and over the set line of the total score. It is also done on team games like cricket, football, etc.

Money Line Bets:

Money line bets are a special type of betting in which you place a bet and get direct winnings without any spreads on the targeted lines. This type of betting can be done on both types of games i. e in team games like cricket, hockey, football, and also in solo games like tennis and golf.

Parlay Bets:

It is a different type of betting in which you place a wager on a group of single bets together. The winning depends on the number of bets you choose. It is obvious in this betting that you only get rewarded if your all selected bets win. Otherwise, your whole parlay is lost.

Teaser Bets:

These bets are somehow the same as parlay bets with a single difference. While choosing your groups of bets, you can adjust your point’s spreads if you are winning. It prevents you from greater loss in your parlay.

If we talk about online betting in India, The important thing to remember is that there is no law present that forbids online sports betting. As a beginner, you should know the basics of online sports betting.

First of all, you should ensure that you are using an authentic or valid online betting site. Because there are a lot of scammed sites present where one can easily be made fooled by them. But still, there are some legit betting sites available that provide a proper authentic way to bet.

How to Select an Authentic Site for Sports Betting?

When you decide to try online gambling in sports, the first thing you must consider is the selection of a good site. It is not easy to select a site because a lot of scammers are present. You should consider the answers to the following questions before approaching any site.

Is the site trustworthy or not?

Can you easily deposit or bet in your local currency or not?

Can you use your cell phone for betting?

Reasonable deposit options are available or not?

Live betting is available or not?

How worthy are the rewards and bonuses?

Not all the sites are suitable for everyone. For example, a site that is suitable for an American might not be a suitable sports betting site for an Indian. So being an Indian, you should consider the Indian ranked valid sites.

Putting Some Money

Usually, different methods for depositing money are available:

Money transfer

Check

E-wallets

Credit or debit cards

Online banking

To make a deposit, you select your favorable method. Sometimes verification is also required. It is usually done by sending codes or making calls to your cell phone or email.

After completing all the required steps now, you are ready to start your sports betting. Now you can place a bet or wager in your desired game by just clicking on the options provided by the site.