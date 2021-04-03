A Breezy And Unseasonably Cool Saturday For Florida

Saturday starts with a breezy and unseasonably cool morning, with lows in the low 50s along the Gulf coast and the low 60s in the east coast metro area. The day features plenty of sun and a gusty breeze along the Gulf coast, while very breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds are in the forecast for the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches until Monday evening. Look for an elevated rip current risk along the Gulf coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Easter Sunday morning will be on the cool side. Then we’ll see lots of sun and a brisk breeze along the Gulf coast and partly sunny skies and breezy conditions in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring good sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a nice ocean breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and maybe a few clouds at times. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.