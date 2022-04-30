A Beginner’s Guide to Surf Fishing

Some people go to the beach to get a tan, others to let the crashing waves wash away their worries. But there’s another group of people, the ones you’ll see arrive first to the beach, hauling their tools and tackle, ready to start the day before anyone else – surf fishermen. Just around sunrise, they come out to get ready for another surf fishing adventure.

The advantages of surf fishing or surf casting are apparent. Beaches are usually easily accessible, you don’t need a lot of equipment or experience, and the rewards can be great. If you’re just starting out, we’ll help you figure out the basics like tackle, rigging, how to find the best surf fishing spots, and everything in between. Let’s get started!

All about Surf Casting

The first thing we want to talk about is what makes surf casting different from regular casting. The basics are the same, but the main difference is the length of your cast. Longer overhead casts are necessary to get to the fish which hide between troughs and around sandbars.

The movement itself isn’t difficult, but it takes time to nail down the precision and speed of the cast. The best practice is to step into the surf, pinpoint where you want your bait to land, and hold your rod perpendicular to the ground. Cast your line back in one fluid motion, and release it as the rod gets into your line of sight. You’ll see where your rig has landed and from there on, you can tweak to improve your accuracy as needed.

Choosing the right gear will help you immensely in honing your surf casting skills – and so will practice! Bear in mind that you don’t always have to cast super far to be productive, sometimes fish are much closer to land than you might think. This is why testing out the waters and constant tweaking are invaluable to good surf casters.

What is the best time for surf fishing?

There’s no one easy answer to this question, but there are some pointers that you can use. The incoming tides during low-light conditions (sunrise and sunset) are usually the best time for surf fishing, but there are no strict rules.

If you’re not sure about the exact times of high and low tides, consult tidal charts for your area. Then, plan to be at the beach at least a couple of hours before high tide, that’s usually when the bite is at its best. This means you should head out very early in the morning or a few hours before sunset.

Around this time, fish will be feeding on the bait fish that the current brings in, so there are bigger chances that they’ll take your offering too. Overcast days can also be productive, just be mindful of dangerous rip currents and sudden weather changes like rain showers and storms. If you see lightning in the sky, it’s time to pack up and leave the fishing for a better day.

Finding the Best Surf Fishing Spots (aka Reading the Beach)

Before you do your first cast, you’ll need to do a scouting mission. This is called “reading the beach” and it means looking for the best spots close to shore where the fish are likely to hide.

The best time for “reading” is during low tide, when you can clearly see sandbars, rock jetties, and deep holes that are exposed when the water pulls back. You’ll hear the word “trough” used a lot, which is a channel that forms between land and the sandbars. This is where fish are most likely to hang out and feed during high tide. When you spot the sandbars, you can estimate where the troughs will be and where you should focus your casts.

Fish like to converge around rocky jetties and submerged rocks. The downside to fishing around them is that you can easily lose your terminal tackle. Try your luck around rip tides, which will be more visible when the water comes back in. Deep holes can hold a good number of fish, so be sure to remember their location and cast your bait in that general direction.