9 Best Labor Day Fishing Destinations

Some see Labor Day as an ode to union workers who changed the lives of future generations. Some use it as the last chance to bask in the summer before the school year begins. Most people, however, just want some time to spend with their families, doing the things they love. But parades and barbecues aren’t the only way to celebrate. We’re just going to say: fishing is one of the best ways to spend this holiday. That’s why we’ve come up with a list of top Labor Day fishing spots, to make your travel planning easier.

You’ll find a diverse selection of fishing locales on the list, and no matter where you are in the US, chances are, there’s a destination that’s not too far from you. Read on and see what we’ve got in store for you.

Ketchikan, AK

If there’s a state that combines fantastic fishing opportunities with breathtaking nature, it’s Alaska. There’s no overstating just how good of a time fishermen have here. If you’re not sure where to go, we wholeheartedly recommend Ketchikan.

September in Ketchikan offers prolific angling conditions. Pleasant temperatures (with quite a bit of rainfall) make it easy to enjoy the bite – and the list of species is impressive, too. First in line is Coho Salmon. These silvery beauties are the talk of the town around Labor Day. Don’t get us wrong, all five Salmon species are in the cards, but Coho is the most popular draw. Follow that up with some Halibut and Rockfishing, and you’ve got yourself a feast.

If you prefer freshwater fishing, head to Ward Lake or Connell Lake. You’ll come face to gills with Rainbow, Cutthroat, and Brook Trout, as well as Dolly Warden and Steelhead.

When you’ve had your fill of battles, take a walk through history in Totem Bight State Historical Park. Don’t miss the Misty Fjords National Monument and definitely explore Creek Street. If you’re going to Ketchikan for your Labor Day weekend, trust us when we say there’s plenty to see, do, and experience.

Santa Cruz, CA

From Ketchikan, we head south to a colorful city smack in the middle of the California Coast. If you’re on the lookout for a sun-drenched location with strong fishing for your Labor Day celebrations, then you can’t do better than Santa Cruz.

With the San Lorenzo River on your doorstep and productive Monterey Bay a short boat ride away, there’s a bit of something for everyone here. The city has its share of fishing grounds. If you cast a line from the Santa Cruz Wharf, you can land anything from Surfperch to chicken Halibut. Meanwhile, the nearshore waters will put you on Chinook Salmon, Cabezon, Rockfish, White Seabass, and Lingcod.

If you want to fish in the big leagues, September marks the beginning of Tuna season. Albacore Tuna are the most common catch, but you can also stumble upon Pacific Bluefin Tuna when deep sea fishing. Tuna are the ultimate game fish and their movements can be unpredictable, but the reward is well worth it.

Another reason we featured Santa Cruz as one of the top Labor Day fishing spots is the number of things you can do even when you’re not on the water. The most beautiful and oldest forest in the US is here – the Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park. You can spend hours on the rides along the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk – it’s also known as the Coney Island of the West! For a fitting ending to a fulfilling day, breathe in the sunset on the Natural Bridges State Beach.

Bar Harbor, ME

Next up, we’ve got the gem of the Pine Tree State – Bar Harbor. This town on Mount Desert Island will wow you with its low-key charm and untamed glory. Add to that the fact that the angling action here is excellent thanks to the fish-rich narrows and bays, and you’ve got a match made in heaven.

Bar Harbor is that fishing destination that might not occur to you right away. But once you try it out, it becomes a game changer. For starters, it has the Acadia National Park, with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean. From here, anything from Bluefish and Stripers to Halibut, Flounder, and Tuna is on the menu. On the other side of the island, Frenchman Bay can put you on Mackerel, Black Seabass, and Haddock.

The freshwater bite is not to be neglected either. There are many lakes in the park that won’t disappoint you with their population of Trout, Bass, Sunfish, and Perch. Witch Hole Pond, Seal Cove Pond, and Eagle Lake are just some of the many local watersheds.

Bar Harbor is a great choice for anyone who prefers to spend their free time away from the crowds. Outdoor enthusiasts will love the wide array of activities like kayaking, birdwatching, and hiking. You can relax on a sunset boat tour or go to one of the rocky beaches on the island. The views and the nature around Bar Harbor will not let you down.

Estes Park, CO

Let’s move to the very heart of the country, to the mountainous landscapes of Colorado. There, nestled right next to the Rockies, lies Estes Park, with its peaceful, yet wild allure. Whether you’re an adventure seeker or you’re simply looking for a tranquil fishing spot this Labor Day, Estes Park will provide everything you need and more.

The waters of Fall River and Big Thompson River are the playground of many beloved cold-water species like Brook, Rainbow, and Brown Trout. But that’s not all. Some of the countless creeks, ponds, and lakes in the area are home to the indigenous Cutthroat Trout. If you feel like you’re on a roll, try landing a Trout Grand Slam, which is all four Trout species on the same day! In the center of town, you’ll find its namesake lake, so you don’t even have to travel far for some solid action.

The thing about Estes Park is that it’s off the beaten path. But from here, you can go wherever you want. There’s an aerial tramway that can take you to the top of Prospect Mountain, and Labor Day is the last day of the year to ride it! Just in time for the holiday weekend, there’s going to be an Arts & Crafts Festival in town. And if you’re in the mood for adrenaline-pumping escapades, try whitewater rafting – it promises to be an experience to remember.

