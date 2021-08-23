9 Best Labor Day Fishing Destinations In The US

Fishing is the perfect Labor Day activity. You can spend time with friends and family, escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, and relax among some beautiful natural scenery. After the stresses and strains of the past year, we all deserve to indulge in some well-earned R’n’R! With that in mind, we’ve come up with a list of the best Labor Day fishing destinations that 2021 has to offer.

What we ended up with is a diversity of locations scattered all across the US, from Florida’s southernmost point to the Alaskan panhandle. Without further ado, let’s dive in…

Juneau, AK

Alaska’s state capital, nestled among steep mountains and dense woodlands, is truly unique. It’s the second-largest city in the US by area, but is almost impossible to access by land-based transportation. If your idea of a perfect Labor Day Weekend involves a seriously remote location and plenty of lush nature, there’s no better place to wet your line.

That’s not all Juneau has to offer, though. It’s also one of Alaska’s premier fishing destinations, thanks to its proximity to both fresh and saltwater fishing grounds. The fishing season is on fire during the fall, and you can chase five varieties of Salmon along the creeks and in the bays, or bottom fish further from shore for delicious Halibut, Cod, and Rockfish. The weather is usually pretty mild, too. Don’t be put off by the idea that you’ll be fishing in sub-zero temperatures!

Juneau is a fishing town through and through, with many locals taking up charter fishing as a career. You won’t be hard pressed to find a suitable charter. Not sure how you’ll fare on a boat? The city boasts a good number of fishing piers and nature parks that provide access to inshore waters. While you won’t be hooking into monsters of the deep, you’ll still find plenty of angling action to be had.

Once you’ve had your fill of fishing the Alaskan way, you can take the opportunity to explore Juneau on land. The city boasts a robust dining scene (sometimes you can even eat what you catch!) and is a nature-lover’s dream. There are plenty of activities that let you explore its many glaciers, wildlife, and rugged wilderness. No matter your age or interests, Juneau really is a “one-stop-shop” fishing destination that you’ll fall in love with.

The Everglades, FL

Next on our list is a location that’s often called the only truly wild pocket of nature left in Florida. It’s a vast marshland filled with exotic wildlife, a bragworthy combination of fresh, brackish, and saltwaters, and lush scenery. We could only be talking about the Everglades, of course! This one-of-a-kind ecosystem is located in Collier County, along South Florida’s Paradise Coast. It’s fair to say that fishing here is like nothing else you’ve experienced on Earth.

Spanning a whopping 1.5 million acres, this oasis of calm is bustling with a huge variety of fish species. The jewel in Florida’s crown, Tarpon, can be found in the Everglades’ salt and brackish waters. They’re joined by other inshore favorites such as Redfish, Speckled Trout, and Snook. Where there are freshwaters, you’ll find common Floridian species such as Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass, as well as the unique and colorful Peacock Bass.

Because of the Everglades’ vast size, there are plenty of places to cast a line. The Ten Thousand Islands National Refuge area and Marco Island, easily accessible from the mainland’s Everglades City, are especially popular locations. If you’re new to fishing or want to cover more ground, heading out alongside a local charter guide allows for flexibility and versatility. It also gives you an insight into how Florida natives like to cast a line.

Labor Day Weekend 2021 in Collier County isn’t just about fishing, though. The entire stretch of the Paradise Coast is going to be bustling with a whole host of family-friendly activities, including a cruise on the “Dolphin Explorer,” which allows guests to help local dolphin researchers with their ongoing Ten Thousand Islands Dolphin Project. Fishing followed by an exciting activity that’ll keep the kids happy? It’s the perfect combination.

Visalia, CA

Located almost smack-bang in between Los Angeles and San Francisco, California’s Visalia is perhaps less famous than other locations on our list. Those who haven’t heard of it, though, are really missing out. It’s perfectly positioned at the base of the Sierra Nevada mountains, near the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. This means there’s breathtaking scenery to be found in spades.

But what makes Visalia a real candidate for 2021’s top Labor Day fishing locations is the sheer number of places you can drop a line. Local fly fishing club Kaweah Fly Fishers will take you on guided excursions, mainly targeting Bass species, Trout, and Panfish. And if you’ve always wanted to learn this technique, stretch Labor Day into a full week, as the group offers free lessons on Wednesdays.

Fly fishing in Visalia generally doesn’t involve boats. It’s all about getting back to nature and discovering secret streams and hidden hot spots. The national parks also allow anglers to fish on foot. Spending Labor Day with little ones or family members who tire easily? Head straight to Lake Kaweah, where you can target Bass and Trout. You can rent many types of boats from the marina, from small fishing boats to family-friendly patio vessels.

When it comes to land-based activities, Visalia has plenty to offer, especially for outdoor enthusiasts. Take a wander through the national parks, go hiking (the St. John’s River Parkway trail is especially popular), or visit one of the many waterfalls on offer. Then, head to downtown Visalia’s walkable restaurant district, grab a bite to eat, and put your feet up. You deserve it!