9 Best Fall Fishing Destinations for 2022

The fall season has a unique beauty and charm, one that you can enjoy fully only when spending time in the great outdoors. And there are few better outdoor activities than fishing. You get to combine stunning autumnal views with mild weather and strong action on the water, what more could you ask for? The only question that remains is where to go. Worry not, we’ve got a list of the best fall fishing destinations for you, fresh out of the oven!

Let us bring to your attention some super productive angling spots all over the country that deserve the spotlight. Whether you’re in the mood for a Salmon fall run, Tuna battles, freshwater fun, or anything in between, we’ve got you covered.

Griffin, Georgia

Our first stop is Griffin, Georgia, a vibrant city less than 50 miles south of the state’s capital, Atlanta. You can think of Griffin as the entryway into the beautiful nature of the Peach State. There’s no shortage of outdoor adventures you can try here, and you better believe fishing is one of them.

One of the many reasons Griffin is on this year’s list of the best fall fishing destinations is that there are two reservoirs for you to freely explore. The Heads Creek Reservoir is less than 15 minutes away from the city center and has all the peace you might need. You can hook into some delicious fish here, including Smallmouth Bass, Crappie, and Pickerel.

The Still Branch Regional Reservoir is a bit further away (30 minutes by car), but fishing for Bream, Catfish, and Bass is on fire during the fall. You can also head to the High Falls State Park, where you’ll cast a line in the Towaliga River, which is a prime Bass spot.

Griffin has a lot to offer to anyone interested in an active vacation. Hiking is a popular way to get around and see the sights, and there are also good camping grounds out there, should you like to do it. If you’re a fan of cowboy stories, visit Doc Holiday’s grave in the city. Try some local foods, enjoy the parks, and make sure to take a lot of pictures!

New River Gorge, West Virginia

If you’re looking for a hidden gem bursting with fishing potential, then the New River Gorge National Park is the place for you. Are you a thrill seeker? Even better! Not only will you enjoy excellent fishing, but you can also take your pick from the many adrenaline-high activities New River Gorge boasts.

The New River is the second oldest river on the planet and that alone is reason enough to see it live. Add to that the fact this is a top-notch fishery, what’s not to love? During the fall, these waters are the perfect temperature for Walleye, Bass, Crappie, Carp, Musky, and Catfish to come out and play. This time of year is particularly good for Smallies and Walleyes. You can go after these good-eating fish around sunrise and sunset, and even night fishing can be solid.

The gorge is simply, well, gorgeous. The river rapids and high canyon walls make for a perfect white water rafting setting. This is one of the favorite pastimes in the park during the fall months, along with zipline tours, and foliage tours.

We don’t need to stress just how beautiful the woods are when shrouded in their fall colors. Exploring trails like Grandview will allow you to admire the panoramic views in their full splendor. Sandstone Falls and the New River Gorge Bridge are but a few of the things you get to see. Another bonus – no crowds in sight!

Glacial Lakes, South Dakota

Maybe you want to be spoiled for choice when it comes to fishing spots. If that’s the case, then you’ll fall in love with the Glacial Lakes of South Dakota. In the northeast nook of Mount Rushmore State, you’ll find an oasis of woodland areas surrounded by good-fishing lakes. Glacial Lakes is one of the best fall fishing destinations to discover this year.

Picking where to cast your line isn’t going to be easy, because there are different lakes to choose from. Lake Kampeska, Bitter Lake, Lake Traverse, and Big Stone Lake are only a few that are known to have plenty of fish. The most commonly caught species are Walleye, Yellow Perch, Northern Pike, Crappie, Sunfish, Catfish, and Bass.

What you’ll target depends on the lake you choose – the species vary slightly from lake to lake. If you’d prefer to focus solely on fishing, there are many fishing lodges you can stay in. That way, you have it all at your fingertips.

The Glacial Lakes area has no less than 12 state parks, and there are even two vineyards if you feel up for some wine tasting. Aberdeen, Watertown, and Brookings are the nearby towns from where you can access all the county’s riches, and they’re great places to visit. If you’re coming with your little ones, check out the Children’s Museum, Storybook Land, and Bramble Park Zoo.

