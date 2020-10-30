If you’re a freelance worker, an independent contractor or an hourly employee, you never know exactly what to expect from your schedule. Maybe you’ll have one more project next month, or maybe you’ll be assigned fewer hours. That uncertain workload on your plate translates to an uncertain amount of money in your pocket.

In the midst of the financial challenges of COVID-19, those uncertainties are feeling even more overwhelming as many households feel the sting of smaller paychecks. An April report from the Pew Research Center revealed that 43 percent of U.S. adults or someone in their household had lost a job or taken a pay cut. Some individuals have been hurting more than others, too. A survey of more than 1,400 gig workers conducted by AppJobs found that nearly 90 percent of respondents were looking for new sources of income.

If you have an irregular income or if the pandemic has created problems for putting money away, here are eight ways to make sure that saving can be a regular part of your routine.

1. Calculate your bills

Before you can start saving, you need to know how much you’re spending and create a budget based on your irregular earnings. Peter Bielagus, financial speaker and author of three books on money management, says that anyone who cannot control their income should focus on controlling their expenses.

“You have fixed expenses where you get a bill each month, but you also have variables such as going out to eat and buying clothes,” Bielagus says. “Try to turn those variables into fixed [costs] by giving yourself a set spending amount for each of them. Then, it’s a bit easier to deal with the ups and downs on the income side.”

2. Consider zero-based budgeting

If you want to find ways to save more dollars, you might want to give every dollar that comes into your account a job. That approach is commonly known as zero-based budgeting, and the goal matches the name: Get your budget to zero during each budgeting period. For example, let’s say you make $3,000 this month. With zero-based budgeting, you need to think about where all of that money goes down to the last dollar. You’ll divide it among your fixed expenses, your fun costs and your different saving goals until there is nothing left.

Next month, you start over. No matter what you make, you’re still operating with that final tally of zero. It requires extra work and extra focus, but it can add up to a meaningful difference for your savings.

3. Build a buffer

Bielagus says that anyone with irregular income should build what he calls “a buffer fund.” It’s not an emergency fund — although he says you should have one of those, too — but it’s a chunk of savings that you can count on if you encounter slower periods of work.

“You have a flat line of expenses, and an income line that goes up and down,” Bielagus says. “If the income goes below the expense line, you can pull from the buffer account.”

Bielagus says that it’s important to replenish that account when your income picks up. The size of your buffer account depends on what you do for a living. For example, Bielagus points out that an Uber driver might have a slow day, but he or she can work longer to make up for the small earnings. In other jobs, though, it might be more challenging to create more income quickly.