8 Top Spots for Florida’s Fall Snook Opener

Fishing for Snook is a way of life in Florida. This species is one of the all-time favorites of inshore anglers, and it only makes sense, considering what they have to offer. Snook are outstanding fighters and they’re delicious, which is a winning combo in any game fish. These qualities mean that they get targeted a lot. But to leverage that, there are two yearly closures to ensure their population stays strong. While closures are necessary, Snook season openers are a reason to rejoice – and now, one is upon us.

The Snook season will reopen on September 1, and it’s a big deal for Floridians. Up until then, these tropical beauties are strictly catch and release. But, after the season opens, anglers are allowed to keep one per day! This means you get to keep your trophy catch and turn it into a tasty dinner. No wonder the Snook opener is practically considered a public holiday.

So where do you go to catch yourself a nice Snook? Keep reading and we’ll share some of the most productive Snook fisheries to explore.

Port Canaveral

We’ll start our tour on the Space Coast. Port Canaveral is a known fishing hub, and Snook is one of the leading catches, here. The main reasons for this are the sheer variety of places where you can target them, as well as the size the fish reach in these waters. The proximity of the prolific Sebastian Inlet doesn’t hurt either.

As September rolls around, you’ll see Snook chasers all over Port Canaveral and further south, around the inlet. The reason is that the fish come closer to the shore, so they’re even more accessible. You can go after them right from the beach, which is one of the main upsides that draws anglers in. There’s also a lot of Snook in and around the Indian River, so not only have you got a chance of landing a big one, but you can also take your pick of fishing grounds.

Port Canaveral is easy on the eyes. Whether you come for the stunning beaches or you’d like to explore NASA’s hometown, you’re in the right place. Hang out with manatees in their sanctuary, then spend the afternoon surfing. If you’re a bird lover, don’t miss the Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge. Mix in warm late summer days, lounging on the beach, soaking in the sunset, and you’ve got yourself a vacation.

Vero Beach

In our exploration of the best spots for the fall Snook opener in Florida, we move further down the east coast to Vero Beach. If you’re looking for a place where you can be laid back and add some good fishing into the mix, this is it. There are many fish to catch here, but Snook is a summer and fall favorite.

What makes Vero Beach one of the best Snook fishing spots this time of year? For starters, early fall is the best time to go after Snook in these parts. As bait fish comes closer to land, the big fish religiously follow their food, which is exactly what you want. Then you’ve got the Chamber Canal, which boasts excellent action, especially for trophy fish lovers. Of course, the Indian River lagoon is always at your disposal. You can also explore the many jetties that serve as Snook congregation spots and even go kayak fishing around the mangroves.

The appeal of Vero Beach lies in the fact that your stay here can be as active as you’d like. You can get some sunshine on one of the beaches and combine it with Snook beach fishing. After that, you can visit local museums or head to the nearby chocolate factory with your family. Outdoor enthusiasts will love the Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge, while Jaycee Park is the perfect place for a picnic at the end of another relaxing day in Vero Beach.

