8 Of The Best Online Workout Programs To Do At Home

Medically reviewed by Danielle Hildreth, CPT — Written by Ruth Eagle

Working out at home is also considerably cheaper than a gym membership or class fees, if not cost-free, and there are plenty of great options available online. Furthermore, research suggestsTrusted Source that working out using online apps or programs can help people overcome certain barriers, such as a lack of time, facilities, or enjoyment. Individuals can choose a workout depending on how they feel that day. Those looking to relax or reduce stress can opt for yoga or Pilates. For people looking to lose weight or improve their fitness, there are intense cardio workouts that may also boost endorphins, which are the positivity hormones in the brain. Stretching and strengthening sessions may be a great option for people who sit for long periods at a desk or have back pain. There are thousands of online workout programs from which to choose. In this article, we list some of the top options available. Quick links For a yoga workout: Yoga with Adriene

Yoga with Adriene For a ballet-based workout: Ballet Barre

Ballet Barre For guest presenters: Popsugar Fitness

Popsugar Fitness For workouts and recipe ideas: Centr

Centr For a dance workout: Kukuwa Fitness

Kukuwa Fitness For workouts with or without equipment: The Body Coach TV

The Body Coach TV For a motivational workout: Body Project

Body Project For a challenging workout: Jillian Michaels Please note that the writer of this article has not tried these products. All information presented is purely research-based and correct at the time of publication.

Choosing the right workout

When considering working out at home, people often have particular goals in mind. From weight loss, strength, and flexibility to improving coordination, finding inner calm, and simply feeling healthier, there are online workouts to suit everyone. A quick online search will return a huge choice of workouts to try. People can choose one based on their goals, available time, and ability level, such as beginner, intermediate, or advanced. It is usually best to try a variety of workouts to keep things interesting. Some people find a program that suits them and stick with it, while others mix and match, depending on how they feel on a given day. Workouts for flexibility and calm

These following workout programs are ideal for people looking to relax and improve their flexibility: Yoga with Adriene For a yoga workout Yoga with Adriene is a YouTube channel that includes a range of living room workout sessions that Adriene has tailored to various ailments and states of mind. For example, people can choose: yoga for stress

yoga for self-belief

yoga for back pain

yoga for weight loss

yoga for vulnerability Adriene eloquently explains the purpose of every move and encourages viewers to “find what feels good.” There are also workout videos for all ability levels, from beginners to experienced yogis. The workout videos vary in length, so whether people have just 10 minutes or a whole hour, they can find a yoga practice that suits them. LEARN MORE Ballet Barre For a ballet-based workout Soon after the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Dutch National Ballet embarked on an online campaign to keep homebound nations fit and to pass on some of their skills. The resulting Ballet Barre workouts focus on coordination and flexibility, making them a calming choice. Ballet dancer Ernst Meisner presents these workouts, and Rex Lobo accompanies them live on the piano. The sessions offer people an opportunity to learn ballet moves from some of the best professionals in this artistic sport. The exercises are not too taxing, but they can help participants feel lengthened and stronger, with improved posture. LEARN MORE All-round fitness workouts

The following workout programs are ideal for people looking for an all-round exercise regimen: Popsugar Fitness For guest presenters The free Popsugar Fitness workout videos on YouTube cover a wide range of fitness levels and goals. The workout videos usually feature three people demonstrating moves suitable for different fitness levels or degrees of flexibility. There are a host of workout types and durations to choose from, covering multiple exercise types. Among others, these include: calorie burning

strength training

high-intensity interval training (HIIT)

barre training

yoga Guest presenters include Jeanette Jenkins, The Hollywood Trainer, whose moves are challenging but varied, and Raneir Pollard, who specializes in Tabata, a type of HIIT workout. Popsugar Fitness is a great place to find a wide variety of home workouts. LEARN MORE Centr For workouts and recipe ideas Via their fitness app, Centr, Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth and his personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, present workouts that last 20–40 minutes and cover strength training, HIIT, Pilates, and yoga. The workouts are challenging, but people can adapt them to suit their ability level — by using lighter weights, for example. The Centr app also provides recipe ideas for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks using healthy ingredients. This app is a good choice for a person who wants to improve their overall health. The option for individuals to input their own health goals and track their progress is another useful feature. Prices start at $29.99 per month. LEARN MORE

High-energy workouts

The following workouts are high-energy options: Kukuwa Fitness For a dance workout For high-energy, feel-good dance workouts, Kukuwa Fitness is a good option. With an upbeat soundtrack from different regions of Africa, Kukuwa encourages participants to move every part of their body and work up a sweat from the start. The Kukuwa Fitness website claims that people “can burn up to 1,000 calories in one 60-minute Kukuwa class,” but the calorie expenditure will depend on how much effort a person puts in, their body weight, and their metabolism. Each week, Kukuwa Fitness uploads three new workouts to the site. Favorites include the Kukuwa African Dance Quickie, Feel Good Friday, African Dance and Sculpt, and Midweek Motivate 15. People of all fitness and dance ability levels are welcome, and the focus is on moving and having fun, rather than perfect timing and skill. Prices start at $14.99 per month for a Kukuwa Fitness streaming subscription. LEARN MORE The Body Coach TV For workouts with or without equipment Joe Wicks, otherwise known as the Body Coach, was popular with home-workout enthusiasts before COVID-19 but has since gained many more followers. Through his Body Coach channel on YouTube, he offers a huge number of HIIT, strength training, and target area workouts that consist mainly of a series of exercises that a person repeats in sets. As with all HIIT workouts, the rest intervals between sets give participants the chance to recover and lower their heart rate. Some workouts use equipment such as dumbbells and a kettlebell, while others require no equipment at all. The Body Coach “PE with Joe” sessions have proved popular with people of all ages and have made working out at home fun and achievable for many individuals who have never tried it before. LEARN MORE Workouts for weight loss

The following workouts are ideal for people looking to reach or maintain a moderate body weight: Body Project For a motivational workout The ethos of the Body Project founders, Daniel and Alexandra Bartlett, is to provide “real workouts for real people that deliver real results.” Together with members of the Body Project, the duo present workouts that motivate people to enjoy movement and exercise. Their attitude is encouraging, and the workouts are accessible for people of all abilities and fitness levels. A person can choose high- or low-intensity workouts, cardio fat-burning sessions, Pilates, or workouts that target particular muscle groups, such as the abdominals and arms. With such variety and the founders’ enthusiasm for helping people feel better through exercise, it is easy to see why some of these YouTube workouts have had more than 12 million views. LEARN MORE Jillian Michaels For a challenging workout Since rising to fame as a fitness trainer on the TV show “The Biggest Loser,” Jillian Michaels has gone on to create popular workout programs, such as 30-Day Shred and Opus. Jillian’s workouts are challenging and range from HIIT and fat-burning to strength training and sessions that focus on weight loss. Jillian’s My Fitness App offers personalized workout programs and customized meal plans that simplify the process of losing weight. Her vast community of followers is a testament to the effectiveness of her methods. Plans start at $14.99 per month. LEARN MORE