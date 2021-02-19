8 Essential Call of Duty: Warzone Tips

Call of Duty: Warzone has become a very popular video game in a short period of time. One of the reasons is that due to the COVID-19 virus, more and more people are staying at home and the second reason is that this game is free.

Everyone plays to win, and the same is true for Warzone as well. Let us look at some tips on warzone aimbot for you to have better chances of winning in this game.

Check the map before dropping

Where you choose to land is a major variable at the beginning of the battle. The moment you see the cargo plane starting up, you can bring up the map screen for the battle. Here you need to notice where the gas circle will start and that will give you a sense of where other people will most likely land. Once your confidence grows, you can tailor your tactics on this front. There are chaotic gunfights that you may not like much, and in this case, you can go more remote so that you can get some solid equipment. There is also the trial-by-fire approach, and you can train yourself in fighting. The choice is completely yours, but you should make sure that you do pick a spot.

Pop and cut your chute to drop faster

The best thing about landing from the cargo plane by parachute is that you can pop the chute whenever you like to glide slowly down. What gamers realized soon is that you can cut the cord to dive again and re-pop the chute as many times as you want. Now people are using this to their advantage. First of all, as you fall, you will get a short speed boost by cutting the cords. This throws you forward more aggressively, and you can cover more ground faster to get to your chosen landing zone. The other benefit of being able to cut your cords is that you can draw your starting pistol and get some shots at other people falling to get the first little advantage.

Avoid hoarding your cash

Warzone, at its heart, has a cash economy, since you collect money as you go around and earn for completing contracts. In some matches, you may not find much, but in others, you will be swimming in cash.

In this game, there is no benefit of collecting cash – it is meant to be spent when you deem fit. You can use the cash to buy more sophisticated weapons from the buy stations, or if your teammates are dying, then you should hold on to your cash so that you can buy their lives back.

Loadout drops are the smart way to go

Cash is useful, but when you land at a buy station, it is worth knowing what your priority should be. A UAV is a great help, but it should be the top priority in your squad for someone to buy a loadout drop. Once you buy your loadout drop, you will not be a sitting duck in the face of danger. It is also advisable to run with ghosts, which will hide you from UAVs and heartbeat monitors.

Share your resources

You can play Warzone in the solo mode, but your aim should be to build a squad in the main battle royale mode. If you have a lot of armor and spare guns and your teammates are down to nothing, then it is advisable to give them some to pick up. The same is true for cash and ammo.

Ping everything

Similar to other battle royale games, Warzone has a pinging system to allow you to communicate with your squaddies. You will find it on the D-Pads up button by default. You should share as much information with your squadmates, for instance, telling them what you are looking at or what you are aiming for.

Be creative with equipment

There is a wide range of field equipment that you will find around the map as you go, which will help you out in a tight situation. The field cover can block the enemy’s sightline. There is also the dead silence field upgrade so that you become completely quiet for a spell. And there are a lot of ways these can help.

Exploit the Gulag

One refreshing part of this game is that death does not need to be the end of it. If you die in the middle of the game or not at the very end, then you will be sent to Gulag. This is a jail where you can engage in a one-on-one gunfight that can earn you re-entry to the battlefield. Even if you lose, your squad can still buy you back.

There are many other interesting aspects to this game, and you can conduct an online search to find more about how to benefit from this game.