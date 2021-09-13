7 Tips for Surviving a Long Wait at the Airport

Layovers and early arrivals often leave you with little to entertain yourself with outside of your phone. But there are plenty of things you can do to make a long wait at the airport more bearable and maybe even enjoyable. Here are some suggestions that can help.

Freshen Up

If you’ve had a long flight you’re probably feeling a little stale and stuffy. Take some time to go to the restroom, brush your teeth and wash your face. If you’re freshening up your makeup, don’t forget your oil blotting sheets and lipstick. You’d be surprised at how a fresh face can improve your airport wait drastically.

Get Some Exercise

If you’re into yoga, find yourself a quiet spot where you’ve got enough room to get into a few poses. If you prefer to get moving, walk around and explore. Although airport walking may not seem like exercise, you’re giving your body a gentle workout.

Get Outside

Take some time to see the city you’ve dropped in on. Hail a cab or order an Uber, and go beyond the airport. Go explore and experience. It will definitely lift your spirits and help the time to fly by. Just be sure that you’re aware of the time and back to the airport in time to catch your flight.

People Watch

People-watching is a favorite activity for passing the time. You can just watch people and attempt to figure out their stories. You can make it even more interesting by creating an entire reality for the people you see. It’s a creative exercise that’s engaging and loads of fun.

Catch Up On Reading

Have you been meaning to finish that one book, or get started on another? A long layover is a perfect time to crack open a book. Whether it’s paperback, audio or electronic, now’s as good a time as any to be bibliophilic.

Grab a Bite

Airplane food always tastes a little bland because your taste buds respond differently at higher altitudes. And that’s assuming that you got more than a pack of peanuts, pretzels or crackers and a sip of soda. Do a little exploring and see if you find a restaurant that suits your tastes and have a sit-down meal

Nap Time

Sure, it’s not your bed, but a power nap can do you a world of good. Find yourself a quiet space and get comfortable. A good nap will recharge you and pass some time so that when you wake, you’ll be in a better mood and ready for the next leg of your journey.

When you know that you’ll be able to have an enjoyable wait at the airport, it takes the edge off and leaves you free to create your own entertainment without having to sacrifice your smart device’s battery.