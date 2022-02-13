7 Reasons to Design Mood Boards

Building a brand takes time and effort. The brand-building process includes target market research, data analysis, internal interviews and much more. Aside from facts and figures, however, there is another brand-building tool: the mood board.

A mood board is a collection of your brand’s designs, images, forms, symbols and colors. A mood board is often inspired by a brand message or a unique value proposition. It will eventually mature into a style guide, providing the company with a basis to work from when developing new marketing materials, goods, and more. By creating a mood board for your company, you can ensure that all marketing and promotional materials are consistent and convey the same message.

We’ve compiled a list of motivations for designers who want to create mood boards.

To save time and effort

The first and most significant advantage of mood boarding is that it does not take much time to complete. It means that designers can build a visual guide for clients presenting a concept in a few hours, if not less. Mood boards for web design or branding concepts are simple to change, saving both time and effort.

Such a guideline provides a solid foundation for efficiently moving on to the next level of prototyping. Furthermore, designers save their nerves if a client is dissatisfied with the outcome and requests a fresh concept because they do not have to spend an entire day creating a detailed presentation.

To become motivated

Of course, designers cannot always rely on inspiration because they have work to do; nonetheless, when the creative feel inspired, things are done more successfully. Mood boarding is a great technique to generate new ideas and passion. Beautiful photographs and graphics aid in the selection of the appropriate mood and style. In addition, if possible, try to make a material mood board out of the things around you. Handwork is said to have a profound influence on creative thinking.

Choosing the appropriate color palette

A collage can be made out of images, graphics, and color samples to create a visually appealing composition. Designers can experiment with a color palette even if UI elements are not yet available by blending photos in different hues on board.

To improve customer communication

When a product is still in the conceptual stage, it might be difficult for a designer and a customer to comprehend each other during discussions. For example, both parties may perceive a specific style differently, resulting in an argument. That is why having some visual references, such as a mood board, is usually a smart idea.

To speak less and demonstrate more

Continuing from the previous point, a long report cannot express your plans and ideas better than a visual presentation. Words sometimes fail to paint an image in a client’s mind, but visual content is a dependable guide that allows clients to delve deeper into specifics and correctly understand their thoughts.

Illustrate your ideas early on so that clients can understand what you’re thinking and how their product is shaping out.

Choosing a design style

If a creative team hasn’t received customer direction on design style, the work falls on the shoulders of a designer. There is no need to create a detailed prototype for each style to see how it works. Add multiple textures to a mood board, experiment with different types of illustration, test typefaces, and adjust colors. Using a mood board to test choices is faster and more convenient than altering prototypes one by one.

Including clients in the process

Giving clients the impression that they are actively involved in a project is one method to acquire their trust. At this point, kids can actively engage in the choice of styles and samples if they so desire. Mood boarding is a simple technique that even non-designers can master.