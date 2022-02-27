7 Features Of New Construction Homes That Make Everyone Love It

When it comes to new construction homes, people are always excited about the features that come with them. People love the idea of a brand new home with all the bells and whistles.

Smart Home Technology

The best part about new construction homes is that they are built with smart home technology. These homes are equipped with everything to make your life easy and simple. They come pre-programmed to do many tasks automatically, which can save you a lot of time and effort.

From smart appliances to security and more, new construction homes are often fully integrated with the latest technology aimed at making things safer and more convenient.

Energy Efficient

New construction homes are always energy efficient. Energy-efficient homes save money on utility bills and keep the environment safe as well. Since they are built to maximize space, these houses use high-quality insulation materials to reduce heat loss. In addition, all appliances and lights use a minimal amount of energy which makes your energy costs significantly lower.

High-Quality Finishings

The finishing in new construction homes is of very high quality. Apart from just being visually appealing, the materials used in these houses are durable and long-lasting. They come with everything to make your life comfortable like hardwood flooring, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances etc. So if you are looking for a home with all the comforts of modern-day living, new construction homes are the way to go.

Easy To Customize

Arguably one of the most attractive features of a new construction home is the customization options available. While levels of customization will vary depending on the builder, home is chosen, layout and floor plan, most new construction homes do allow for at least some degree of change.

For instance, some builders let you choose from a list of floor plans and then pick your own finishes. In this case, you can customize the home according to your needs and budget.

Of course, there are cases where it may be more difficult to make alterations due to certain legal issues. So always read the fine print before making a final decision.

Great Resale Value

Newly built homes are one of the few types of homes that have a great resale value. This fact alone makes them highly sought after when it comes to reselling or buying another home. Since most new construction homes are built with the latest technology, their value remains pretty high over time.

If or when you decide to sell your new construction home, having just one previous owner is an attractive selling feature. Buyers like to know there isn’t a long list of people who have lived in the house and being the only owner, you will have all the information about the home itself, leaving no unanswered questions.

Warranties

When buying a pre-owned home there are definitely certain risks that are involved. While sellers are required to divulge certain information, many times buyers are left on the hook for problems they were never aware of. With new construction homes, no such risks are involved.

With new construction homes, you get peace of mind knowing that all appliances and systems are covered by a warranty. Most builders offer further coverage in the form of guarantees or extended warranties to make sure your investment is protected. Not only do they save you money but give you added confidence in buying a new home.

There is always the risk of a building company going rouge or not completing the project to your satisfaction, however, there are many more options for recourse for buyers versus when purchasing a pre-owned home.

Amenities Galore

New construction homes are often surrounded by many amenities to give you maximum value for your money. Such homes are built in upscale neighborhoods where there is much to do and enjoy. Everything you need for a luxurious living is available within the vicinity – be it a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse or more!

If you’re looking for a place to call home where everything’s included – from high-quality finishings to top-of-the-line appliances – then there may be no better choice than buying or building your own brand new construction home today.