Choosing the Right Home Security System

In the last year, more than two million robberies and home invasions took place in the U.S. An average burglary takes around ten minutes. That’s ten minutes to clean out your home of expensive and often irreplaceable mementos.

In this article we will be providing you with the most important elements of any home security system, so you can rest assured knowing your loved one and valuables are safe.

Security Alarms

The number one burglary deterrent is, of course, an alarm system. That being said, criminals do know how to bypass them, so always choose a great system that will provide you with multiple layers of protection. One of the best options currently available is Frontpoint home security.

Frontpoint home security has recently been getting a lot of attention. Unlike other home security systems, users are able to identify which devices they want to access. Here are just a few Frontpoint home security elements that set them apart.

Do-it-yourself installation

Completely wireless

Alarm for fire, flood, CO2, and security issues

Captures still images

Video surveillance

Durable and protects against smashing

Cellular Monitoring Systems

The systems available currently available are a 1,2, or 3-year contract which includes a warranty for that time as well. You can also opt for a convenient risk-free trial is available upon request. Since the installation is done by the customer, the system is more affordable since the installation is free.

Automation

Automation should be a factor when choosing your security system. For Frontpoint this is done using a technology called Z-Wave, a nearly undetectable radio-frequency. Other smart features you may find on various systems include doorbells, locks, cameras, thermostats, and lighting. Each can and should be a part of any Smart Home.

The more automation you have, the more “eyes” you have watching your home or business.

Cost

Cost is an important consideration. Today, home security is becoming more accessible to a variety of budgets which is great news. For example, you can choose a 24/7 monitoring system that allows complete home automation for less than $10 a month.

To choose a system that is right for you, consider reviewing Home Security, a site that offers detailed comparisons, reviews, and access to a large variety of security devices and systems.

Don’t become a statistic. Instead, choose the perfect security system for your home by reviewing and comparing different ones that will fit your security and cost requirements.