7 Delicious South American Delicacies You Can Whip Up At Home

South America is well-loved for multiple reasons. It’s diverse countries, beautiful landscapes, Latinx culture and least but not least the delicious food. Hopping on a plane and traveling to Argentina or Brazil might not be feasible, but sampling their culinary delights totally is. Read on for our favorite foods that you can whip up at home!

Alfajores

These buttery biscuits taste like little bites of heaven. Rich shortbread dripping with sweet and sticky dulce de leche is a perfect pairing and can be enjoyed with a cup of coffee, after a meal, or just as a yummy snack. Make sure you don’t over soften the butter to help the biscuits keep their shape when cooking.

Ceviche

A classic dish originating in Peru, Ceviche consists of raw fish marinated in citrus juice. The citrus cures the fish, so the outside appears cooked, but the inside is raw. The key to a successful ceviche is the quality of the fish, ensure that you are purchasing sushi-grade fish from a reliable fishmonger. Whitefish works best but the dish is also great with seafood such as shrimp.

Chilli Con Carne

Everyone has eaten chili at least once in their lives, but there’s a huge difference between the slop you find in cafeterias and true South American chili. The key to a rich, velvety, dish is a few squares of good quality dark chocolate to offset the hot chili peppers and pack the meal full of flavor.

Chorrillana

The perfect snack food, chorrillana is super easy to make and enjoy at home. A South American version of ‘dirty fries’, this dish consists of fries covered with salty beef or sausage, sweet caramelized onions, and a runny fried egg. The ultimate comfort meal, make on a cold autumn day or for lunch after a heavy night of caipirinhas!

Machas a la Parmesana

A deliciously decadent dish, and not for those who are watching their waistlines! Machas a la Parmesana are clams served in the shell smothered in a dairy-licious mix of white wine, cream, butter, gouda, and then topped with parmesan. Cook in the oven until the parmesan has turned golden and crispy on top.

Pernil

A melt in your mouth pork dish, either the leg or shoulder can be used. Keep the skin on and cover with garlic powder, pepper, paprika, and oregano then serve with rice for a hearty meal to share with family and friends.

Plateada

A meat fest to delight the senses, this pot roast will leave you wanting seconds, thirds, and even fourths! Use the rib cap cut of beef if you can, or opt for short rib if the cap is not readily available in your local butchers or supermarket. You want to slow cook the beef until it’s easily sliced and soak up the flavorful broth with piles of fluffy mashed potato.