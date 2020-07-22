6 Medicinal Plants and Their Uses

Medicinal plants, spices, and herbs have been used for thousands of years, and before the invention of human-made medicine, they were the only option. Individuals would have to forage for these plants so that they could assist those with various health conditions. In this article, we’ll take a look at six common medicinal plants and their uses.

Garlic

You’ve probably heard about putting garlic in your socks at night, and thought it was crazy. However, it’s actually a very beneficial method, and might just help you avoid getting sick! And it’s not only great for the flu! It can also help reduce blood pressure, may lower the risk of heart disease, and even improve your bone health. While there is still a lot of research to be done, it’s an easy plant to add into your diet and tastes great!

Aloe Vera

Most commonly used on sunburns and sore skin, aloe vera is an easy to grow plant that many have in their own home. Experts believe that it has the ability to heal and regenerate skin faster and might even decrease wrinkles. It can either be applied to the skin or consumed by drinking the juice.

Cannabis

There are many different parts of the cannabis plant, but all come with many healing benefits such as pain and anxiety relief. Even the parts that aren’t psycho-active, like CBD oil, can still be used to reduce stress and anxiety. If you do want to try out this plant, just make sure it is legal in your state or country. Live in Boston?, Check out Patriot Care, Boston to see their different options.

Mint

Mint is a popular herb to add flavor to many foods, but it also has many hidden medicinal properties. It is excellent for aiding digestion, and due to its antibacterial properties, it can keep the flu at bay. Check out these great mint recipes to get yourself started!

Ginger

Similar to mint, ginger is used in many recipes but is also known for its health benefits. It’s great for nausea and morning sickness, and also gets rid of any nasty headaches. Experts also believe that it can relieve muscle pain and might even prevent heart disease. It certainly can be described as a cure-all.

Turmeric

Turmeric has always been used in traditional medicine, and some individuals swear by it. Since curcumin is an anti-inflammatory, it can help reduce swelling and pain associated with the joints and muscles. Some experts even believe it might be able to treat cancer and heart disease! However, more research needs to be done about this.

And that’s it! Still used today, these medicinal plants will always come in handy and are great for those looking for another option. Just make sure to speak to your doctor before trying anything out, so that you are aware of any side-effects and symptoms.