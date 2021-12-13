6 Delicious Recipes You Can Make with Eggs

What they say is true: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Starting your day with a solid breakfast gives you the energy you need to sail through the rest of your day.

What’s on your breakfast plate? Buttered toast? You can do better than that. Toast is boring and cereal isn’t much better.

If you’re looking for flavor, go for fresh eggs from an egg supplier like Pace Farms. Eggs are a delicious breakfast food that can be transformed into a variety of different, tasty meals.

If you’re tired of boring breakfasts, start using these egg recipes and give your morning meals a tasty boost. Here are six egg recipes to get you started.

Poached egg and avocado toast

If you can’t let go of your toast, that’s okay because avocado toast is amazing. It’s even better with a poached egg on top. Nothing beats the taste of runny yolks with avocado and buttered toast. Here are some marvelous ways to make this amazing breakfast. First, perfect the art of poaching your eggs. This is the key to making this recipe work. If you can’t poach your eggs, default back to eggs over easy fried in butter.

Second, make sure you butter your toast completely. Don’t cut corners here, slather that butter over every edge.

Add the following to your egg-avocado toast to your personal taste:

Parmesan cheese

Arugula

Cilantro

Onion

Any spice, herb, or vegetable you’d put in an omelet

If you like tomatoes, add some slices or diced ones to make your meal hearty.

A breakfast frittata

Frittata is exceptional for breakfast. It’s like an ultimate egg scramble, but with the consistency of a pie comparable to quiche. To make the ultimate breakfast frittata, gather all the ingredients you’d normally put into a quiche or egg scramble. For example, ham, bacon, turkey, cheese, bell peppers, hot peppers, tomatoes, black olives, cilantro, parsley, and basil make excellent frittata ingredients.

You can bake your frittata in the oven or cook it in a pan – it’s your choice. Either way, the end result will be tastier with a layer of cheese, salsa, avocado, and possibly sour cream.

Cut your frittata like a pie and serve it in small pieces for a great breakfast dish.

Grilled cheese and scrambled egg sandwich

Who doesn’t love a golden brown, buttery, grilled cheese sandwich? If you love grilled cheese, try adding scrambled eggs. It’s like eating scrambled eggs with cheese and toast, except it’s all wrapped up together. You can get creative and add other ingredients to your sandwich, or dip it in sour cream and salsa.

Breakfast egg muffins

Move over, McDonald’s, the Egg McMuffin can’t hold a candle to authentic breakfast egg muffins made at home.

Similar to a frittata, you can make an egg mixture and cook it inside your muffin tins. Make small egg muffins for small meals and snacks, or make large ones for full meals.

Baked avocado egg

A baked avocado egg will melt in your mouth. It’s essentially a baked, stuffed avocado made like a baked potato. Scoop out some avocado from the middle, mix it with your favorite egg and vegetable/meat mix, top it with cheese, and bake it in the oven. Your baked avocado egg will ensure you get plenty of avocado in every bite.

Savory, cheddar egg oatmeal

While most people put sugar, honey, and fruit in their oatmeal to make it sweet, there is a savory side to oatmeal that many people miss. Oatmeal makes a great base for a savory breakfast dish.

Cheddar egg oatmeal is one of the best savory dishes you can make with oatmeal. All you do is prepare your oatmeal as you normally do, and add some savory ingredients like cheddar cheese, green or red bell peppers, and onions.

Then add a fried egg on top. The result is mouth-watering goodness.

Invite eggs to your breakfast table with these tasty recipes

Eggs are high in nutrition and are widely regarded as one of the most nutritious foods on the planet. They’re nutrient-dense and filling, which means you don’t need to eat many to get the benefits.

One large egg contains plenty of Vitamins B12, B2, A, B5, selenium and various other minerals and nutrients the human body needs to thrive.