6 Best Photography Filters for Real Estate Editors and Photographers

Real estate editors and photographers are versatile people.

They do wonders to your images and ensure that they are compelling enough to be used for your listings.

While they work hard to master different skill sets in editing, they also learn how to use the best available filters in the software or camera they are using.

Not all editing software offers the same filters, so learning and familiarizing each can be challenging.

It is right now that editor’s most commonly used filters are available in different tools.

It makes the learning process a whole lot easier.

But why do you need filters?

There are many answers to this question, but the most significant one is because it helps enhance your images.

Using filters has become essential when doing any picture modification, especially in real estate photo editing.

When used correctly, filters are lifesavers that also create stunning effects.

Hence, here are six photography filters that most real estate photo editors use.

Special Effect Filter

The name is actually a general term and can be used in all kinds of photography.

Most of these filters are also known by different names like star filters, making the bright objects look like stars in the images.

Another one is the diffusion filter, which is perfect for creating that dreamy look in photos, and the multi-vision filter makes copies of the subject in multiple ways.

Moreover, broken filters cut a shape in the middle of the image and highlight the break to produce the same idea.

Close-up Filter

Just like the special effects, the close-up filter, also known as Diopter, is a widely-used filter by most photographers.

It works by allowing the lens to focus closely on the object placed in front of it and is very useful when doing macro-photography.

Graduated Neutral Density Filter

Most landscape photographers are familiar with this filter since they use it most of the time.

This filter creates a balance between the bright background and dark foreground, making it the best filter when shooting the backlit exteriors.

By using this, you can achieve having images with balanced exposures between the foreground and background.

It also comes with different exposure strengths that divide them into three types of graduated neutral density filter: the hard-edge graduated neutral filter, soft-edge graduated neutral filter, and the reverse graduated neutral density.

Here are the differences:

The hard-edge GND filter is used in high-contrast situations, which changes from clear to dark very abruptly.

The hand soft-edge GND is best suited for high contrast environments but with smoother transitions this time. It is best to use this in pictures that have backgrounds with mountains, trees, or skyscrapers above the horizon.

Neutral Density Filter

This filter restricts the amount of light that enters the lens.

Through this, photographers can use wider apertures with longer shutter speed in the existing lighting condition without any problem.

Polarize

Polarizer enhances the color saturation and reduces reflections in non-metallic objects.

This filter is critical when shooting outdoor real estate shots since it can enhance colors and increase contrast.

UV Filter

UV Filter, also known as Skylight, is a transparent filter.

Its primary function is to keep away dirt, dust, grime, or droplets of water and prevent the lens from getting damaged. Moreover, it prevents haze and harmful UV rays.

So, what do you think about these filters? Have you tried using any of them?

If not, it is now the best time to try them and make beautiful transformations for all your photos.

Knowing these filters will provide you instant help and lessen your time perfecting every single image as a photographer or editor.