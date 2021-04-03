56% Of US Households Craft At Least Once A Year

National Handmade Day on the first Saturday in April recognizes all those who put forth their creative talents into gifts warming the heart and leaving us awed.

William Morris founded the arts and crafts movement in the middle of the 19 th century after being tired of mass produced products. He wanted a return to products that were both beautiful and useful.

In 1908 the Sears and Roebuck catalog brought arts and crafts style into most homes in the USA.

Leonardo da Vinci spent 12 years painting the Mona Lisa’s lips.

From 1912-1948, the Olympic Games awarded medals for artworks inspired by sport.

Women began forming sewing societies in the 1860’s where they would gather together and make quilts to sell at church bazaars.

Modern scrapbooking first emerged during the 1800s when photography was invented.

The most ancient candles are from China and Japan and were made of whale fat.

The first scented candles in the American colonies was bayberry, but it took a huge amount of bayberry leaves to produce a single candle.

56% of US households craft at least once a year

The size of the creative industry in the United States was a staggering $44 billion in 2016, up from $30.1 billion in 2011.

The average household uses 14.3 meters (46.9 feet) of sellotape each year. Only 3.2 meters (1o.5 feet) is used for wrapping presents.

92% of paper crafters create cards more than any other type of project

In 2010, an American study found that there were 21 million quilters in the USA.

“The whole nine yards,” a common phrase, came from the fabric that was needed to make the fanciest coat for a man of fashion.

Everyday in the US- papermakers recycle enough paper to fill a fifteen (15) mile long train of boxcars.

Paper was invented by the Chinese about 105 A.D. and was kept a secret for quite a number of years.

The largest sheet of handmade paper was made by Masaki Takahashi and Kazuki Maeda in Toyama, Japan on 19 th August 2009

Origami, that is the art of paper folding was developed in the 17th century and became more popular in the rest of the world in the 1900s.

A paper bag takes twice the amount of energy to make than a plastic bag.

Not all paper is made from wood, some are made from scraps of cloth pieces, and the banknotes are made from cotton fiber.

Tree Shaping: It’s a very cool hobby in which you train living trees and other woody plants into artistic shapes or useful structures. Think about growing your own chair! It might take a while though.

