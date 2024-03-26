5 Ways to Make Your Work-From-Home Office a Calming Space

Working in a home office should be just as comfortable today as it is working in a standard office. There are several things you can do to make your office space your own while you’re working. Keep reading to see how to be calming when you’re working and to be the most successful while you’re there.

1. Have a Heater and Fan Available

One of the best ways to make your home office more comfortable is to have some heating and cooling elements that you can control in your area. For example, electric space heaters add instant heat to a small space and are a go-to for heating 130-150 square-foot rooms, like a home office! It’s important to make sure that you are always comfortable when the seasons change.

2. Bring in Plants

If you want to improve the air quality and make your space feel better as an office, decorate with some plants from your garden. Depending on your allergies and your preferences, you can take advantage of different plants that have flowers, scents, or some that just release great air back into the airway. If you suffer from allergies and asthma, these plants can help with this quality and improve your overall health.

3. Embrace Natural Lighting

If you have lots of windows in your office, then you need to embrace that and get your natural lighting. When it comes to a home’s wall space, about 15% is taken up by windows. If you don’t have access to windows, then you’re going to have the option to include fluorescent lighting, which can help improve the lighting if you don’t have access to improving the light in your room. If you have natural lighting face your desk so that you’re facing the sun with your back to a wall so it isn’t beating down on the computer and getting you uncomfortably hot, but also lighting the room so that you have room to see.

4. Make It Your Own

Even if you’re working in the home, you can still personalize your space to make it feel comfortable. Make sure you choose themes of supplies, colors, and different shades to make the office feel more like yourself. You can also customize your desk to be a mobile desk that you can adjust as you wank to stand or sit, depending on your preference at that time. Make sure that you’re also adding pictures and other objects to help you feel calm and connected to yourself while you’re in this space.

5. Opt For Comfortable Furniture

The first thing you need to add to your office is a chair that is comfortable to sit in for several hours at a time. A basic one will make your time working feel like a burden and keep you distracted. Some chairs have different features, and if you want to splurge on items like massage chairs, then that is great.

Also, make sure your desk is comfortable, and height adjusted for you. You don’t want a desk too high, or too short, depending on your height. Any chairs that you add or a couch for napping should also be comfortable when you’re stretching out for a break. Keep in mind that 54% of survey responders thought furniture should last 20 years or more, so be sure to purchase high-quality pieces that will last awhile.

No matter what type of job you’re trying to do in your home office, you should love the space you’re working in. When you have the right comfort level in your space, you’ll always be ready to work and be successful. Feel free to make this space your own and be comfortable when you’re working.