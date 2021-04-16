5 Ways to Make Money with Your Photography Skills

Photography is an industry that is continuously growing. Due to the importance of unique, powerful, and persuasive visuals, photographers have many opportunities to flourish in their field. While wedding and event photos might not be as prevalent during the pandemic as they normally are, there are still plenty of ways to make money with your photography skills.

Social Media

Social media has enjoyed over a decade of evolution, but now, it is more important than ever. With everything from eCommerce to virtual learning, businesses are using social media to bring people together.

A picture is truly worth a thousand words, and that couldn’t be more obvious than through the attention followers give photos on social media. Research shows that posts with photos receive 352% more engagement than posts that only have text.

However, when it comes to social media photos, the photo’s quality and relevance are also vital. So, if you are a great photographer who can capture the essence and soul of a moment, you can make good money by using your photography skills in the social media sphere.

Stock Images

Stock images are extremely important to many industries. Every industry has content, but not the means or opportunity to capture quality photographs to accompany that content. That is where stock images come in.

Whether people are looking for automotive images or visual representations of technological advancements, you can make money by capturing these and countless other pictures as a stock image photographer.

Real Estate Photography

Real estate is another industry that heavily relies on photography to prosper. When people are looking to find their next home or investment property, whether it is in their current city or thousands of miles away, they seek the guidance of real estate listing apps and websites.

These sites rely on virtual tours to showcase their properties. These virtual tours are made possible by professional pictures taken by photographers like you.

Almost every neighborhood has a real estate agency (most likely several) that adds listings to these and other databases. Therefore, you likely won’t have to travel far to make money with your photography skills within the real estate niche.

eCommerce

The world of eCommerce is possible due to the efforts of product photographers. Of course, when anyone buys something online, they want a visual before they make the purchase.

With the abundance of tools available to eCommerce, it is likely most consumers want many pictures. That is where product photography shines.

Professional photographers know they can capture a photo that shows the product in its best light.

Create a Photo Book

Photobooks are a classic way to add a conversation piece to almost any room, and when you make it your own, you can tailor the photos to your target audience. Depending on what type of photography you specialize in, there are different opportunities to create a photo book that you can publish on Amazon or other online publishing sites and sell for monthly royalties.

With a little creativity, you can find many different ways to use your photography skills to make money beyond the conventional photography route. Visuals are so important to our world, especially now. So, all you need to do is find your preferred niche and embrace it.