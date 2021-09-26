5 Unusual Career Options to Consider

What you do for a living doesn’t have to define you, but plenty of people go too far in the other direction and end up working a job that feels a bit bland.

If you’d rather follow a different path and get into a career that is a little out of the ordinary, there are plenty of leftfield options to weigh up, so here are just a few to give you some inspiration.

Professional gambler

In the past, this would have been a very difficult career to develop, but thanks to the wonders of technology it is now possible for anyone to make money from gambling thanks to online casinos.

Of course, no one can rely on games of chance to pay the bill, so you have to work on your skills and, more importantly, pick games that actually involve skill to play in the first place.

The obvious option is poker, which has an established professional scene and is something that requires players to engage their brains and build up experience to master.

Other games might be suitable; for example, if you use the best craps strategy and tips, it could become an alternative earning option for you.

There is an undeniable, inherent risk to taking up gambling professionally, so it is certainly not for everyone. But with literally thousands of people providing for themselves with their winnings from online games and tournament play, it is more legitimate than you might think.

Food scientist

If you have ever wondered how edible products are designed and developed, wonder no more, as food scientists are at the heart of every household name snack brand.

All sorts of roles and responsibilities exist within the remit of a food scientist, from coming up with ideas for products to formulating recipes and, best of all, taste-testing items to make them as delicious and appetizing as possible.

Food scientists can also do their bit for the environment by considering the eco-friendliness of the products they develop, from the sourcing of the ingredients to the choice of the packaging materials.

You will likely need a degree-level qualification to reach the higher echelons of this career ladder, but entry-level positions are available if you are happy to work your way up from within.

Life drawing model

Art is big business these days, and it is not just the high-profile names that can make a living in this particular creative industry. There is always a demand for models to sit for life drawing classes, not only at a local level but also at colleges and universities across the country and the world.

The good news is that you will literally make money for staying as still as possible for anywhere up to an hour, and your pay will generally be higher if you are required to disrobe.

Of course, if you are lucky enough to be hired as a model by a professional artist, then you could end up making quite a bit of cash, and if art is an interesting career path to you, then it could be your foot in the door.

Unlike fashion modeling, your looks are unimportant in the world of life drawing modeling. All you need is a willingness to participate, as well as enough confidence to be stared at by a room full of people for an extended period.

Ethical hacker

If you are a computer whiz but you don’t feel like becoming a programmer or any other kind of code monkey for a major corporation, then there is an alternative; becoming an ethical hacker.

It might seem like these two words are mutually exclusive, but in fact, the opposite is true. Ethical hacking is an essential part of ensuring that business security systems are up to scratch and capable of withstanding attacks from genuine cybercriminals.

You can either work as a freelance ethical hacker or join a large business full time to put their software and networking solutions through their paces, weeding out any weaknesses in the process.

DJ

Working as a DJ can mean that every night of your life is a party, except you get to be in control of the playlist the whole time, and you don’t need to make awkward small talk with friends of friends.

You will need to keep in mind the costs of supplying your own audio equipment, but with a decent PA in tow, you can work birthdays, weddings, wakes, bar mitzvahs and everything in between.