5 Tips for Purging Your Home Before You Move

Preparing to move to a new home is the perfect time to purge your belongings. No one wants to pack boxes full of useless items and move them into their new house. Getting organized and getting rid of unwanted, broken, or outdated items will make the moving process easier.

Moving into a new home is all about new beginnings. It’s a great time to start letting go of the things that you no longer need or don’t bring you joy. While the minimalist movement is gaining more popularity, many homeowners are starting to consider adopting a simpler lifestyle.

While purging can be a personal and emotional challenge, the freedom from the clutter that you will have when you are finished will leave you feeling light and liberated. The bonus is that you can fulfill your philanthropic goals by arranging a donation pickup for your lightly used items. Let’s take a look at a few tips for purging your home before you move.

Need Vs. Want

A standard rule to follow is to look at each item and ask yourself a few questions. Do you need it, have you used it in the last year, and does the item bring you joy? Most of us end up with a household full of items that we want but don’t necessarily need. When you are trying to declutter, this is the one factor that can make the process difficult. If each item isn’t needed, hasn’t been used in a long time, or doesn’t bring you joy, it’s time to get rid of it.

Damaged Items

There is no sense in moving items to your new home that are broken or damaged. It can be easy to keep broken items when you have the intention of fixing them one day. When you are purging, take a look at each item and determine whether it is working or whether there is a likelihood of it ever being repaired. Broken items should be put out in the garbage instead of in a moving box.

Closet Cleanout

If you are like most people, you have a few items in the back of your closet that you never wear and may have even forgotten that you owned. Formal wear like old bridesmaid’s dresses should be the first to go. There is almost no chance that you will ever wear some of these items again, so why move them to your new home? If you haven’t worn a piece of clothing in over a year, it doesn’t fit, it’s out of style, or it needs to be mended, it should go in the donation bin.

Maybe Box

Purging your home can be an emotional challenge. We all tend to associate our memories with physical items. If you are having trouble letting some items go, give yourself a break and throw it in the “Maybe Box.” This will allow you to continue the process without getting stuck on just a few items. When you are ready, go back to your Maybe box and decide what you will do with them.

Focus On Donations

There are thousands of families across the country that are in need. While you are purging, if you are struggling with making decisions, it can be helpful to adopt a giving attitude. Think about whether another family could use an item more than you, and it may make it easier to throw items in your donations box.

A great way to simplify your packing chores is to go through your home and get rid of unneeded items. Follow these tips to help you purge your home before you move. Your load will be lighter, and you can move on to your new home with less physical and emotional baggage.