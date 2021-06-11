Are You Moving? Here’s How to Make the Process as Easy as Possible

Moving can be a complicated and exhausting process, especially if you’re doing it for the first time. Thankfully, there are some tips and tricks to help make the process as easy as possible so that you can enjoy your new home instead of stressing over it. If you’re thinking about moving soon, here are the five things you need to know.

1. Ask your real estate agent about the area

When considering an area that you want to move to, be sure to ask your real estate agent about it. Real estate agents can be an invaluable source of knowledge and they can give you an insider’s opinion about the area and everything nearby. In fact, over 78% of recent buyers reported that their real estate agents were one of their most useful sources of information.

2. Create a schedule and workable timetable

When it comes to moving it’s a good idea to create a working schedule of all the things you need to do. This can help ensure that you have everything done before the last minute. For instance, you can make out a plan to pack up non-essentials, and gradually plan to pack up more and more leading up to moving day. You can also pick a day to sit down and take care of choosing a moving company. In some instances, a moving company will even help you pack, so make sure to research movers in your area to get an idea of what they can offer. With a working timetable to follow you can help stay on track and prevent last-minute panic.

3. Figure out where your kids will go to school and talk to them about it

Parenting when moving can be hard, and moving schools can be a big deal for some kids. It’s important that they feel that their voices are heard when choosing a new school. For instance, your child may be attending a public school now, but a private school may be better in your new area. Nearly 25% of all U.S. schools are private, and they can require some adjustment if you’re not used to them. For instance, some private schools may require uniforms that kids may not feel comfortable about. Talk with them about the options in your area and listen to their opinions so that you all can work together to make the transition easier for everyone.

4. Pack what you need and donate the rest

Moving can give you a great opportunity to downsize and by donating you can help out others while doing it! Think about the things that you need and want, along with the things you barely use or don’t use at all. You kids can also get in on this by donating clothes that no longer fit or toys that they no longer play with. This can help give you a fresher start once you move.

5. Research doctors, dentists, and more in the area

Moving to a new area will also require you to get a new doctor, dentist, and other essential services. Research options in your new area before moving so that you’ll know who to go to once you’re moved. Having nearby urgent care can also be something to look for, and nearly 75% of urgent care patients say that the care they’ve received was good or excellent. This can be a great resource if someone gets ill or injured and your new doctor isn’t available.

Moving can be difficult, but it doesn’t have to be. Keep these tips in mind and you can help make the process easier for everyone!