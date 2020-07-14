5 Reasons Why Should We Use Parental Control Apps

We live in a modern era where we provide electronic gadgets to our kids. The internet consists of lots of information and that includes numerous sites that can harm innocent child’s innocent minds.

We need to restrict these websites on their devices like mobile, tablet, or laptop. The best way to track their internet activity is to use parental control apps. Parents can work in their office with a calm mind and stop worrying about their child’s safety if they use parental control apps.

Choosing the best parental control apps can ease your minds and ensure the safety of your child. Here are the top 5 reasons you must use a parental control app.

Track the location of your child:-Kidnapping and child trafficking are increasing day by day. We need to protect our child from any dangers or risks related to crime. For this, we can make use of parental control apps that have real-time GPS tracking features. In this way, you can ensure the safety of your child.

Safeguard your child from social bullies: – Cyberbullies work in a group. They make friends with innocent children and ask for photos without clothes. They utilize these pictures for pornographic websites and ask ransom from them. In case you want to safeguard your kids from any cyber bullies threats or social abuse, you can install parental control apps to spy on their social networks. In this way, you can check their interaction and immediately take the necessary actions to protect our child before it is too late.

Monitor the time-consuming apps: – Mobile phones are used for many purposes by kids. It can be used for playing games as well. There are many addictive games available in the play store, which can adversely affect the psychology of children.

Restrict nude photos sharing: – Children often make new friends on social media without knowing the identity or purpose. They are often compelled to share nude images that can be used on porn sites. To prevent your child from this risk, you must restrict adult dating sites or applications using a parental control app.

What features are common in the best parental control apps?

Parental control apps are easy to download and install on our kid’s phone. For a parental control app to be the best must possess the following features:-

Compatible with iOS as well as android:- There are many parental control apps available online. However, only a few are compatible with both android as well as ios platform.

Real-Time GPS tracking: This feature is essential for every parental control app, allowing parents to track their child’s location, especially when they are returning home from school or tuition classes.

Monitor the internet activity: – This feature enables parents to see the preference of the sites they are visiting and keep a record of the number of times they visit with date and time. In this way, you can come to know whether they are accessing pornographic websites when they are alone and take necessary actions to keep them engaged during those free hours.

Restrict the apps that can affect performance in the exam:-Some games available on the play store or apple stores are addictive. They can consume the child’s maximum time, which can eventually hamper their study and performance in the examination. If you want to ensure that your child should focus and concentrate on their study, then you need a parental control app that can restrict time-consuming apps selectively.

