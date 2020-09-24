5 Notable Benefits of CBD Oil

As its name suggests, cannabidiol (commonly referred to as CBD oil) is derived from a cannabis plant, which is also known as marijuana. While there have been many negative misconceptions about these types of products in the past – particularly because not many people understand the difference between CBD vs THC – it’s become a popular means of alternative treatment and therapy for a wide range of different conditions. And in this article, we will discuss some of the most notable benefits that it offers.

It can alleviate feelings of anxiety

One of the advantages of using CBD oil is that it possesses properties that alleviate feelings of stress and anxiety. Some research suggests that it can alter how the receptors of our brains respond to a chemical that is linked with mental health called serotonin. And with the correct dosage of cannabidiol, you can keep the physiological effects that usually come with anxiety at bay.

It’s an effective pain killer

Apart from its ability to relieve anxiety, the way that cannabidiol interacts with our brain’s receptors also allows it to help us manage pain. While studies are still in their early stages, the effect of CBD during chemotherapy treatments have been promising. And there are several other studies that suggest its effectiveness in dealing with arthritis, chronic and muscle pain, and multiple sclerosis.

It helps with many skincare concerns

The anti-inflammatory properties of cannabidiol have been well-established in many research studies. And because skin conditions like acne are inflammatory, CBD can help minimize its effects by visibly reducing the resulting breakouts and redness that are typically caused by acne. And because of the antioxidant properties of cannabidiol, it can also be used to visibly reduce the wrinkles and dullness that usually come with age.

It can aid in sleep

Due to its relaxing and calming effects, CBD shows some promise as an effective sleep aid. Usually, poor sleeping habits are caused by external factors such as anxiety, depressions, and stress. And if you’re losing sleep because of any of these issues, then there’s a good chance that cannabidiol can help you get more rest.

It shows promise in cancer treatment

While the studies on its ability to combat cancer are still in their infancy, some of the research shows it can help with the side effects of the condition’s treatment and symptoms. It also changes how the cancer cells reproduce. However, keep in mind that the studies behind its ability to combat cancer are still not conclusive in their findings.

It’s not surprising that more and more people are making use of cannabidiol, from relieving stress to managing pain. However, it’s always a general rule of thumb to consult with a medical professional before using any health and wellness products like CBD oil.