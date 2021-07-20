5 Most Beautiful Greek Islands To Visit In 2021

Summer is here, kids are on holiday and you may be off work, for a little bit of time. You want to capitalize on the time with the most worthwhile experiences you can find before getting back to the busyness of work and life. With so many options including sports, shopping, catching up on the shows you have missed all year, there is one that may maximize your enjoyment. What is it? Traveling.

Narrowing down your destinations can be a difficult task with so many places to choose from and so many different offerings. One of the most popular destinations is Greece because of its rich history associated with Greek gods, cuisines, and amazing beaches. Greece hosts islands with different sights and experiences that will keep you occupied for the entirety of your stay and you will want to have visited them all. Some of the islands that offer these amazing experiences are listed below.

Paros

Paros is a beautiful island in the Aegean Sea. It is located off the coast of Greece and has been attracting tourists for decades. It is among the most popular ferry destinations – the beaches are breathtaking, and offer many different types of activities to do while you’re there.

It is an amazing island that offers great sights for any traveler looking to relax by the beach or explore some ancient ruins on this beautiful Island. In addition, there are many other things such as food tours or cooking classes that can be done when visiting this wonderful part of Greece. You can also book a ferry trip around the nearest islands and enjoy breathtaking views. It is no wonder celebrities like Monica Belucci and Matthew McConaughey love this place and keep coming back to almost every summer. This summer, take a trip to Parros! You won’t regret it!

Mykonos

This is one of the Greek islands best known for its attractive nightlife and bars. While that may seem like the kind of activity for a couple of friends, it has many other attractions that cater to couples and families such as restaurants, cafes, and iconic windmills near Little Venice, boasting the best sunsets. The best way to access the island is by flight to its airport after which you can use public buses or rent a car or ATV to explore the city. Mykonos Town is a great place to stay as you get some rest before the activities of the island. You will need about 3-4 days for a great tour and a week for an exceptional experience of the beaches.

Santorini

If you are looking for a dream destination. Santorini is a great bet. With its deep blue roofs and pink bougainvillea on the Aegean Sea. It attracts over 2 million tourists a year so in order to avoid crowds, some people prefer to visit during the less busy times of the year in late September when accommodation is cheaper and flowers are blooming. It can be reached via a flight at its airport, and it also has some ferry routes that allow visitors to island-hop. You can also rent a car to get around for about 3 days to see most of the sights. Remember to pass by the black sand beaches of Perissa in Imerovigli.

Naxos

The largest of the Cyclades archipelago, found in the heart of the Aegean Sea is Naxos. It is accessed by Blue Star ferry from Piraeus after which you are welcomed by Portara, an unfinished temple to the god, Apollo. Getting around the city is by quad bike or scooter and for accommodation, you may stay at Agia Anna with access to grills and restaurants at your convenience. If you want a quieter area, Maragas Beach is a superb option. Naxos offers many water-based activities such a scuba diving with some great artwork to view at the Aliko, an abandoned hotel.

Evia

It takes the title as the largest island of the Greek islands and is accessible by ferry or road. Hikers love the island for the Dimosari Gorge and Drimona Waterfall. It is also known for high-quality white wine made by the Avantis Estate, an award-winning winery in the Mytikas village. Wine is not all it has to offer so while visiting, you can enjoy their 80 hot springs and pay a visit to the Thermae Sylla Spa and Wellness Hotel.

Conclusion

There are several destinations to tickle your travel bug in Greece such as Santorini, Corfu, Naxos, and Mykonos. While preparing your budget and making travel plans, these Greek islands may be a great option for the litany of activities and beautiful, scene adventures.