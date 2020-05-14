5 Important Reasons Why Your Baby Can’t Sleep at Night

Is your baby having trouble while sleeping? Then it’s time to know that baby sleep is different from adults. In general, it’s useless to expect babies to sleep for straight 5-6 hours until they are at least 3 months old.

It does not matter that we can’t do anything in this regard; there are many things we can do to overcome this problem.

There could be medical reasons which affect your baby’s sleep. You can review these medical issues which disturb a child’s sleep.

You must look into the following reasons, which can cause infant sleeping problems.

Your Baby is Hungry

It’s a common reason why your baby sleeps for a short time. They get hungry quickly, but you don’t need to worry about it. Every baby required regular feedings to grow.

You must be smart to deal with it; you must provide your baby with a big meal before sleeping. In this way, you can ‘tank up’ your baby to make him sleep for long hours. With this, you can also improve your ability to sleep. Being a parent, you must take good care of yourself and stay mentally healthy.

Make Your Baby Calm before Bed Time

Don’t you know how you can make your baby calm before bedtime?

Many parents make an hour before bedtime too exciting, and this could make it harder for your babies to sleep. Don’t make your babies energetic by playing with them, or let them use different gadgets.

According to research, screen time could cause trouble for babies. Babies who spend time playing with touch screens took a lot of time to sleep at night.

Parents can overcome this problem by making the child calm before 2-3 hours to bedtime. You must try a soothing bedtime routine and restrict the screen time.

Irregular Bedtimes

According to research, if you are struggling with infants sleeping problems, you must introduce a regular bedtime routine. Babies get less sleep at night, that’s why they sleep a lot in the morning. Don’t let your baby fall asleep more often in the morning to develop night sleep habits.

Introduce Comfortable Routine

You can give a bath to your child to make him sleep. A warm water bath can help you to put your baby on sleep. Massaging is another best way to make your baby fall asleep quickly. If you do these things continuously, your baby will get used to it and will gradually know that it’s time to sleep.

Provide a Comfy Environment to Sleep

The sleeping environment is of utmost importance. Provide cozy bedding so your baby can fall asleep in no time. Many babies don’t sleep in the cribs. You can check out loveys baby.