5 Home Building Trends Pacing the Market in Idaho Falls, ID

Building trends come and go over the years and can rapidly change based on the housing market. There are so many new and exciting techniques that builders have been using to create unique and better homes in Idaho Falls, ID.

Smaller is better

People have been thinking about huge mansions for years, and they are usually seen as one of the most obvious status symbols. In the last few years, people have taken a step back and started to look at the big picture, which means they have been craving small homes.

A small house is much easier to manage, both physically and financially, which makes them feel like a safer choice over building a colossal castle-sized home.

One extreme version of this is the “tiny home,” which is a home that is scaled down to just the essential spaces, so it’s significantly smaller. These are popping up all over the country as a replacement for a “granny flat” or as a man cave/she shed alternative.

Many home buyers have included plans for a smaller version of their home in their backyards to allow them to have guests while still maintaining everyone’s personal space, and they are a fun addition to the property if you have the correct paperwork in place to build one.

Keep it clean

Eco-friendly options have started to become much easier to find and less expensive, so many builders have started to offer to use them instead of traditional materials. Using a sustainable option allows the buyers to enjoy their home without worrying that it is impacting their carbon footprint. You can find options for everything from paint to eco-friendly insulation made with recycled, reused, or sustainable materials.

Some building companies have switched over entirely and have made sure to let customers know that they are using materials that are much better for the earth. Switching to eco-friendly materials is a great way to build a clientele base of customers that might otherwise be wary of a new build. Do your research into your products and see if you can make a few changes to bring in some eco-friendly customers.

Browse new home ideas & get technical

Wouldn’t it be great if you could design your own home through an app or website and send the ideas off to your builder from the comfort of your couch? Well, in 2022, that’s one of the most popular ways to go.

People have started to think about customizing their homes over going with standard layouts that many builders offer. Now is the perfect time to look at new houses in the Idaho Falls area, since this will give you a good concept of what a recently developed home may look like.

Designing your own home used to be about the basic layout and overall style, but today, you can use technology to show you what your new home will look like with any idea you can imagine, as long as you know how to use it. You need to make sure you are keeping up with the current technology if you want to remain in the best shape possible. This might mean sitting down and learning a few things by playing with some apps or websites so you can use them alongside the customer to show how things might look when some small changes are made.

Use your smarts

Smart home upgrades are the wave of the future, and you need to know what you’re doing if you want to start integrating them into your builds. People have started to look for homes that have tech upgrades like doorbell cameras, smart lighting systems, and wifi enables HVAC systems already installed so that they don’t need to worry about hooking it up themselves.

These systems are relatively easy to understand and install, so it’s a good idea to get familiar with them now. Most of them require a simple connection to the home’s electrical or internet systems, but others can be tricky. Get used to using your phone to test if a light switch works instead of flipping it on yourself because smart homes are not going anywhere.

Get involved

A new trend that has started to appear (especially after everyone binged their HGTV during the pandemic) is customers that want to be involved in every aspect of the design. Years ago, you would build a home with the basic necessities of the customer in mind, but today’s customer knows more than the average bear about home building design, and they have no problem getting into specifics.

Customers are looking for builders who understand modern concepts and ideas and are likelier to choose a builder who understands the look they’re going for. Builders have started doing their own outside research to keep up with home design trends, which has helped them so much when they start talking to their customers about their build ideas. Check out current interior design magazines or catch up on home-building shows to see the latest trends.

These are just a few home building trends that have been sweeping the Idaho Falls home building market.