5 Easy Ways to Save Money on Your Medications

Millions of people struggle to afford the medications they need. According to a study, one in four Americans reports not taking their medications as prescribed because they can’t afford them.

This is a huge issue, as medication can be expensive, and sometimes people have to choose between paying for their medications or buying food. In other cases, it’s because people don’t have insurance or their insurance doesn’t cover the medicines they need. Whatever the reason, there are ways to save money on your medications without compromising your health.

Check Out Discount Programs

Prescription discount programs like the Buzzrx coupon card can help if you’re struggling to afford your medications or you’ve lost your coverage. These programs offer discounts on brand-name and generic drugs to people who qualify. You can usually join a discount program for free, and you don’t need insurance to participate.

To find a discount program, you can:

Talk to your doctor or pharmacist

Look for programs

Search for websites that offer discount programs

Call a health insurance company or pharmacy benefits manager

Be sure to read the program’s terms and conditions before you join to ensure the program is right for you. Also, keep in mind that programs can change, so it’s a good idea to check back now and then to see any new programs available. See to it that the program offers discounts on the medications you need.

Buy Directly from the Insurer

You can undoubtedly save money when you buy your medications directly from the insurer. Some insurance plans offer discounts on prescription drugs when you purchase them through the plan.

It’s because the insurer can negotiate better prices with drug companies. Also, when you use your insurance plan’s mail-order pharmacy, you may be able to get a three-month supply of medication for the price of two months.

These discounted prices may apply to programs like:

Some state health insurance programs

Medicaid

Medicare

What’s more, some insurers also offer their pharmacy discount programs for people who don’t have insurance. So, it’s worth looking into whether your insurer offers any prescription drug discount program.

Always check with your insurer to see if you can get a better deal on your prescription drugs by buying them directly from the insurer. You may be surprised at how much money you can save.

Switch to Generics

In general, brand-name medications and generic medications have the same ingredients. So, if you can’t afford the brand-name medication, ask your doctor if a generic alternative is available.

Generic medications are just as safe and effective as brand-name medications, but they can cost up to 80% less. It means that you could save a lot of money by switching to a generic medication.

If you’re interested in switching to a generic medication, talk to your doctor about whether it’s right for you. They can help you understand the potential benefits and risks of taking a generic drug.

Compare Pharmacy Prices

It’s crucial to compare prices between pharmacies to cut costs on your medications. Prices can vary significantly, even for the same medication. You may be surprised that the pharmacy down the street offers a better price on your medication than the large chain store. Or, you may find that the generic version of your medication is cheaper at one pharmacy than another.

Some online tools can help you compare prices. BuzzRx is a popular option that offers coupons and discounts on medications.

You can also call different pharmacies in your area to ask about pricing. When you call, be sure to have the name of the medication, the dosage, and whether you want the brand-name or generic version.

Consider Asking for Free Medication Samples

Free medication samples can be a great way to get started on your medication without spending a lot of money. If you’re looking for free medication samples, there are a few things you can do.

First, ask your doctor or pharmacist if they have any samples available. They may have some leftovers from previous patients, or they may be able to order some for you. You can also check online pharmacies or go directly to the manufacturer’s website.

Many pharmaceutical companies offer free samples. You can usually find a list of available samples on the company’s website. Be sure to read the terms and conditions carefully before you request them, though. Some companies will only ship samples to people in the United States. Others may require you to sign up for a mailing list or provide other personal information.

Prescription medicines can quickly add up in cost, leaving many people struggling to afford the medications they need. Thankfully, there are a few ways to get around this issue. One option is to switch to less expensive medication. Another option is to ask your doctor if there is a generic alternative that would work just as well for you. You can also apply for prescription assistance programs offered by pharmaceutical companies or the government.