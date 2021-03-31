5 Cannabis Products On the Rise

There has been a rapid increase in the usage of cannabis products because of the increasing popularity of cannabis. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive compound in CBD, and cannabidiol (CBD) itself can enter your body in so many ways, such as smoking, vaping, ingesting through the skin.

Due to this reason, the number of products that can be made from it is certainly plenty. We will be discussing five such products that are on the rise!

1. Cannabis Oil

We will start with the widest category of all – the cannabis oil. As we move ahead in this list, you will notice certain weed products that contain CBD oil to give you the desired effects of this psychoactive compound. However, cannabis oil itself can be consumed in many different forms.

The versatility of cannabis oil has made it one of the most popular cannabis products for anyone who is looking for legal weed use.

CBD oils have very low quantities of THC, so you can’t expect to experience the high that you’d normally experience if you were consuming marijuana. Due to this reason, you can use it to battle problems like pain, nausea, anxiety without having to experience psychoactive reactions.

2. Beauty & Skin Care Products

As CBD use becomes more popular and the legalization of cannabis advances to more states, certain companies and manufacturers have picked up the idea of exploiting the therapeutic benefits of cannabis. They have targeted suburban women by creating a range of makeup and beauty products out of cannabis.

Due to this reason, as the use of makeup rises with each passing year, the consumption of cannabis also rapidly increases. Skincare products are one area where the properties of CBD come into play the most.

CBD is said to possess anti-inflammatory properties because of the cannabinoid receptors present in the skin. Therefore, some experts believe that it helps to aid in the fight against acne and other mild to moderate skincare problems.

The category of cannabinoids and their derivatives that you put into your beauty products have helped in determining their psychoactive effects. Many of these cannabis products focus on the use of CBD and the health benefits it has on the human body.

3. Cannabis Beverages

Imagine a world where you can drink weed! Wild, isn’t it? Cannabis beverages aren’t as popular as beauty products, but they’re getting more exposure every day.

You can enjoy cocktails infused with cannabis in a few bars around the world, as this combination is still in its early days and currently brewing in the minds of experts. However, the use of marijuana for recreational purposes continues to be a topic of controversy.

4. Cannabis Chocolates

Edibles are a popular option for getting high, as they tend to have more potency than other methods. It also serves as a snack option while consuming your legal medicine.

The most popular edibles, especially among the youth, are weed brownies, pot cookies, and marijuana gummies.

5. Cannabis Dog Treats

You haven’t heard of giving cannabis to your pets? Well, we are about to reveal something to you, but before that, we have to address pet safety standards. You can give your pet Labrador cannabis treats, but you have to make sure that it doesn’t contain the amount of concentrate that would be present in a pot cookie.

You cannot give your pet cannabis in the same proportion as you take it. The bodies of animals can’t tolerate high THC content, but certain products have played around with the composition to get the right mix for dog treats.