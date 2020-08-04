“Music is the food of the soul”. Music streaming has been a terrific hit around the globe since its inception and presently the new digital technology possessed by the power of the internet has made numerous music collections available at fingertips.

Music has the strength to flip the situation from stressed to a relaxed mode. There’s no lack of music apps and with all those options, it’s difficult to decide which app to use. That’s why we’ve done the tough job for you and dug up the best music apps available. T

SPOTIFY – Music for everyone

One of the well-renowned players in the game, Spotify is a humongous force in the streaming industry. This app has always stood out in the crowd. Chosen by people of all ages it features an experience filled with millions of songs, playlists, and podcasts, curated radio stations, social sharing tools, discover weekly tracks option and also few video content which is actually cool!

Spotify also has remarkable themes and enables you to build your own playlist and share it with your friends. A 30-day free trial is available. It can be downloaded in both android and iOS. Several websites now allow you to purchase Spotify plays and streams. A quick check can make your struggle so much shorter as here are some of the sites you can use to buy Spotify plays and streams. So get your hands on them!

AMAZON MUSIC- The famed music app

Amazon might have been late to the game, but its streaming app is really great. Amazon Music is one of the two applications launched by Amazon and enables the users to pick from their extensive array of songs. It also comprises your entire Cloud Player library, including uploaded music and those you bought from Amazon itself. They have every genre that and also offers you to pick the language. It is entirely ad-free. You get filters for finding the perfect songs for your mood. You can also download and store your songs offline.

PANDORA – Stream impeccable music on the go

Pandora is a keystone of the streaming realm. It’s accessible from numerous platforms and that includes few cars. The user only requires to give the artist name and Pandora will begin recommending the significant playlist. There are two major Pandora experiences. The first is a radio station-only service that allows you to skip tracks and give thumbs up or down to indicate if you like something specific. The next is a full on-demand streaming service identical to Spotify.

YOUTUBE MUSIC – Play music and videos

YouTube Music is currently Google’s massive streaming service. It’s the latest entry to the online music streaming app and has rapidly climbed to demand due to its ease and simplicity to use it. Discover what’s trending near you and play music along with its videos if you wish. It offers its listeners with ad-free music and you can just search for your favorite tunes even when the screen is locked. You can search fresh genres very smoothly and you can choose from live music to solos all in this mind-blowing app. YouTube’s recommendation engine is comparable to that of Spotify. This app’s hotlist is the trending page exclusively for music.

APPLE MUSIC – It hits all the right notes

Any discussion on music streaming apps cannot be put to rest without the mention of Apple Music. No wonder, it is Apple’s music streaming service, which bombed onto the scene in late 2015 to mixed reviews. However, it has swiftly turned into one of the best music streaming apps out there. Apple Music has a store of zillion of songs that can be played on-demand, with themed playlists and recommendations. As a bonus, it’s also accessible for both Android and iOS. You can arrange music by songs, artist, album, composers and can also download playlists to listen while offline.