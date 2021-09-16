3 Best Delta 8 Gummies You Must Try in 2021

Delta 8 gummies are becoming a sensation across the cannabis industry and for good reason. They offer an excellent medium between the potent high offered by marijuana and the calming, non-intoxicating effects of hemp-derived CBD.

The problem is finding d8 products that actually work. The market is flooded right now with unknown brands trying to get in on the delta 8 boom, and this has led to an assortment of cheap, poorly made products that will provide little in the way of an authentic d8 experience.

Fortunately, I’ve tried a lot of delta 8 gummies in recent months, and I’ve highlighted a few of my favorite brands and specific products below. Before we get right into the list, though, let’s take a look and see what exactly delta 8 is, and what users can expect to feel in terms of a high.

Delta 8 Gummies – What Are They & How Do They Work?

Delta 8 THC is a variation of “traditional” delta 9 THC, which is the compound in cannabis that produces mind-altering effects. Due to the unique stereochemistry of d8, however, the effects are typically far milder than that of d9.

Users can expect to experience a subtle high that is calming, yet still leaves them in total control mentally. Personally, I find the effects of delta 8 to be thoroughly enjoyable; for those that suffer from paranoia or anxiety when using marijuana, d8 is the perfect alternative.

Here are some picks for the best delta 8 gummies currently available on the market.

Here Are The Best Delta 8 Gummies You Can Buy

One more thing before I get into the list of the best delta 8 gummies. When you’re consuming gummies as opposed to smoking (inhaling) or taking an oil, the effects usually take longer to kick in. This is because the active compound (the delta 8) has to go through the digestive system before making its way into the bloodstream.

So don’t be surprised if the effects of delta 8 gummies take up to an hour (sometimes even longer) to kick in. This is normal – just don’t make the mistake of over-consuming in the instance that you don’t start feeling the effects right away.

Premium Jane

Premium Jane rose to industry prominence over the years through their range of top-rated CBD products, but have recently added a line of delta 8 gummies to the mix due to the compound’s trending popularity.

For me, these gummies offer the absolute perfect dose to provide an authentic delta 8 experience. I take one gummy, and nearly every time like clockwork I start feeling the effects within about half an hour. The experience for me is incredibly calming and putS me totally at ease.

PureKana

Like Premium Jane, PureKana is another reputable CBD brand that has added delta 8 to their lineup recently. These gummies are slightly more potent, so some users might want to start with half of a gummy in order to gauge the effects before going after a full dose.

Both Premium Jane and PureKana offer delta 8 in the form of oils as well, which might be a little faster-acting for those that are wanting a more immediate effect.

Delta Extrax

I’ve actually only ever tried this brand once, and they weren’t too bad. I would say they’re not nearly as potent or effective as the Premium Jane or PureKana gummies, but if you happen to see the Delta Extrax out in a retail location, they’re worth giving a shot. If you’re ordering online, however, I would highly recommend sticking to either PureKana or Premium Jane instead.

Final Thoughts on the Best Delta 8 Gummies for 2021

All in all, if you’re looking to get in on an authentic, tried and true delta 8 experience and want to really feel what this compound is really about, either one of the brands listed above would be a great place to start. Both products are made right in the USA and offer effective and reliable results that you can count on.