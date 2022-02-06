4 Ways to Update Your Online Business in 2022

The small business industry has changed significantly in the last few years, so it stands to reason that your online presence should as well. Whether you do the majority of your business online or are just getting started, now is an excellent time to update your website.

Take some time to consider how you do business online and determine what works, what doesn’t and what may need a new look. Anything that can cause frustration will cost you customers, sales, and revenue, and it’s all too easy for customers to leave and go to another site with a better interface. As a result, make certain that the areas listed in the following sections are kept up to date in order to provide visitors with the best shopping experience possible.

Checking Out

Let’s begin with your customer’s last action on your website: checking out. Many sales will fail if the process is not followed correctly. Confirm that your checkout process includes the following elements:

Checkout buttons are easily accessible

Various payment options are available

An obvious step-by-step process for gathering contact and payment information

A clear indication that suggests which stage of the process the customer is in and how many steps remain

A success page specifying that the order has been completed

Also, consider a one-page checkout. A one-page checkout displays all the elements of a standard checkout on a single page, including the contents of the basket, billing and shipping addresses, shipping options, and payment information.

Site Navigation

Nothing is more infuriating than clumsy navigation that leaves site visitors scratching their heads as to how to find what they’re looking for. A well-organized menu of main topics, divided into subtopics that fit neatly into each section, is the starting point for easy navigation. Several users admit to making credibility judgments based on the design of a customer’s website.

Revaluate your company’s website to make sure it’s easy to navigate for your customer. Visitors will stay on your site for longer periods of time if the navigation is good, as they will feel confident in where they are and what they can get from it.

Improve Your Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

New customers mean more revenue potential. Making your website highly discoverable through keyword search is one of the best ways to attract new customers.

Studies show that search engines drive 300% more traffic to content sites than social media. Using SEO (Search Engine Optimization) to select the right keywords will improve your ranking in searches and bring you more visitors. SEO may appear to be a daunting task, but with some practice, research and helpful tools, you can ensure that your site contains the right keywords to rank on Google.

Research Your Competitors

When deciding how to run your small business, competitive analysis is a useful tool. Looking over the fence at your neighbor may be all you need to figure out what’s working in your consumer landscape. This still holds true for website functionality.

Take the time to browse your competitors’ websites and take note of what stands out to you, what you’re doing better, and what strategies you might be able to implement for your own small business website.

Fortunately, there is a wealth of innovative technology available to give you a competitive advantage. You will quickly notice a difference in your bottom line if you use these tools to streamline your check-out process, personalize your store, optimize your search results, or keep track of your competition.