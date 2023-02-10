Whether you’re a nature lover or just need a magical place to escape the realities of the world – the Everglades National Park in South Florida is arguably the place for you. In fact, according to the US National Parks Service, this beloved nature reserve consistently earns the title of the top 10 most-visited parks in the US.

It’s no secret that the Everglades is legendary for its unprecedented views and a mind-boggling array of wildlife. But how do you kick your next visit to the ‘Glades up a notch? To answer this question, here are four ultra-unique ways to embrace nature while visiting the Everglades National Park in South Florida.

Get Native

Long before the Everglades became a national park in 1947, indigenous Native people celebrated, worshiped, and communed with the nature teeming throughout these wild, verdant lands. Why not recapture the Native spirit of the Calusa, Ais, or Tequesta peoples who flourished in southern Florida for centuries by honoring their rituals during your trip to the Everglades?

For instance, you can do your own offering ceremony in the ‘Glades like the Calusa used to do to honor ancestors. Or, you can sing traditional Native songs while canoeing in the Everglades as part of a way to say “thank you” to the bounty of nature all around you as the Tequesta have done throughout their rich history.

You might even consider doing as many native South Florida tribal members were known to do by going on a spirit walk through the ‘Glades. Traditionally, a hallucinogenic substance such as mushrooms is taken before taking a spiritual journey. This is meant to broaden the mind and tap into the higher wisdom of nature. Before doing this, it’s a good idea to learn how to microdose shrooms so you can gain the full benefits of taking a Native spirit walk and immersing yourself in the enchantment of the Everglades.

Get Grounded

One of the most exciting and educational ways to enjoy the Everglades is to go foraging. As mentioned, the early people in this region lived off this land for hundreds of years. You can reconnect with that sense of communion with nature by doing the same and foraging the land for edibles.

A word of caution – be absolutely sure you are foraging responsibly. Some plants are protected, and not permitted to be picked. Still, other types of vegetation can be poisonous. Therefore, consider hiring a professional forager as a guide on your excursion in connecting with the sublime Everglades.

Get Elevated

If you’re not a big fan of getting “down and dirty” or going primal in the wild territory of the Everglades – no worries. Consider savoring the breathtaking scenes of the ‘Glades via a helicopter tour. In this way, you can get a bird’s eye view of the sweeping, swirling glades and maybe even spot a few of South Florida’s legendary alligators sunning on the banks.

Not one for heights? That’s okay too. Get a little closer to the action in the Everglades by taking an airboat tour through the spectacular sawgrass fields. Either of these options to soak in the Everglades are ideal if you want to appreciate this rogue Park without having to rough it.

Get Glamorous

Camping is indisputably one of the best ways to embrace the gobsmacking nature of the ‘Glades. But, it’s not necessarily a unique way to experience all the wild wonders of this natural attraction. So, why not put a spin on traditional camping and go glamping? Glamping is like camping, but it’s amped up to a luxurious degree.

There are several glamping service providers that can equip you (and even cater your glamping event) with everything you need to experience the great outdoors in luxe style. Better yet, think about getting the whole family involved with your glamping adventure. Throw a deluxe party or host a glam-style family reunion. You’re only limited by your imagination when it comes to glamping with friends, family, or just on your onesie!

In closing, we hope these To be sure, the ‘Glades is an uncommon expanse of mystery, wonder, and magic. It just makes sense that it should be experienced in equally uncommon and unique ways. So, don your pith helmet and get exploring the Everglades today!